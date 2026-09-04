Mozambique: Maputo Port Invests 13.2 Million Dollars in New Mobile Cranes

Maputo — Osório Lucas, chief executive officer of Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC), has announced that Maputo Port expects cargo throughput to exceed 17 million tonnes this year following an investment of 13.2 million US dollars in two new mobile cranes.

Speaking on Thursday at a ceremony marking the commissioning of the new equipment, Lucas explained that this equipment brings to eight the number of mobile cranes of this series available at the Port of Maputo, "we received two new Liebherr mobile cranes, representing an investment of 13.2 million dollars."

Lucas revealed that the new cranes have a handling capacity of between 360 and 400 tonnes per hour and will progressively replace equipment that has been in operation for 11 years. "The port has increased its direct operations from less than 15 million tonnes to more than 15 million tonnes currently, with activity expected to grow further this year. I think we will handle more than 17 million tonnes this year," he said.

He also said that the new equipment should help increase productivity, reduce disruptions and improve service to vessels. "However, the equipment performance also depends on the preparedness of operations, maintenance and safety teams, arguing for continued worker training."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

For his part, João Matlombe, Minister of Transport and Logistics Minister, said the commissioning of the two cranes strengthens the operational capacity of the Port of Maputo and its competitiveness compared with other ports and logistics corridors in the region.

"It is never just another crane. It represents greater capacity to serve vessels more quickly, greater reliability for customers and better conditions to compete for the available cargo in our region," Matlombe said.