Mozambique: Modernization of Media Crucial for Public Communication

Maputo — The Director of the Mozambican government's press office (GABINFO), Luís Cahemba, believes that modernization of media outlets is crucial for making public communication more efficient and inclusive.

According to Cahemba, speaking at the opening ceremony of the institution's 5th Coordinating Council meeting, under the motto "For sustainable, resilient, and modern public communication in the era of digital transformation."

For Cahemba, modernizing the sector is no longer merely an option but an urgent necessity, especially given the rapid evolution of information and communication technologies.

"The digital transformation process is a necessity. Our institutions must adapt and acknowledge the urgent need to communicate better and responsibly. Media institutions should leverage new technologies to expand the reach of information and reduce inequalities in access to communication, particularly for populations living outside major urban centers", he said.

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According to Cahemba, geographic distance can no longer justify excluding citizens from access to information, given the technological resources currently available.

"Today, it is inconceivable for a citizen in a very remote location to be without information. We possess the technologies and human capacity to bring communication to the most distant areas", he said.

Modernization, he added, must combine technological investment, human capacity, and new forms of content production and distribution to bring media outlets closer to the population's real needs.

Cahemba believes that each institution bears a specific responsibility in this process and must contribute to building a stronger, more functional public communication system.

"Modernization should also make public communication more accessible, transparent, and close to the people, thereby strengthening the relationship between state institutions and citizens", he said.

In Cahemba's view, public communication must keep pace with technological transformation without leaving behind those who still face limitations in accessing information media.

"We believe that good institutional communication helps strengthen trust between the State and the citizen. Communicating truthfully, in a timely manner, and responsibly has become an essential dimension of public service", he stressed.