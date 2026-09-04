Tunisia: Upheld Convictions in Mass 'Conspiracy Case' a Travesty of Justice

In response to the Tunis Court of Cassation upholding the convictions and lengthy prison sentences against 34 defendants in the politically motivated 'conspiracy case', Yasmine Ahmed, Amnesty International's Senior Director for Regional Human Rights Impact, said:

"The Tunis Court of Cassation's decision to uphold these unjust convictions is a devastating blow to justice and an appalling indictment of the Tunisian justice system. By validating these draconian sentences, ranging up to 45 years, following a sham trial based on unfounded charges, the authorities have doubled down on their relentless campaign to eliminate political dissent and silence independent voices.

The Tunis Court of Cassation's decision to uphold these unjust convictions is a devastating blow to justice and an appalling indictment of the Tunisian justice system.Yasmine Ahmed, Amnesty International

"From the outset, this trial was severely compromised by grave due process violations, including forcing defendants to attend hearings remotely and stripping them of their right to be present at their own trial. The Court of Cassation had a final judicial opportunity to correct this injustice and yet instead today's verdict exposes the authorities' chilling determination to silence all remaining opposition.

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"Those imprisoned include human rights lawyer Ayachi Hammami, opposition figure Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, and political activist Chaima Issa amongst many others wrongfully imprisoned. Tunisia's authorities must immediately quash these unjust convictions, drop all charges, and unconditionally release all those detained solely for exercising their human rights. The authorities must stop misusing the criminal justice system as a tool for political repression."

Background

The 'conspiracy case' involves the prosecution of prominent opposition figures, lawyers, and human rights defenders on politically motivated charges, primarily "conspiracy against state security." The trial has been widely condemned by international observers for severe fair trial violations, executive interference, and the denial of basic defense rights.