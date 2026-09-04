South Africa: Jobs On the Line As TFG Plans to Shut 180 Stores

The Foschini Group plans to close 180 stores over the next three financial years, putting jobs at Foschini, Markham and Sportscene stores at risk.

The group has not said how many jobs could be affected, but 85 stores have already closed in the past 21 weeks as shoppers move online.

Jobs at Foschini, Sportscene and Markham stores around the country are at risk, after The Foschini Group announced plans to close a further 180 stores over the next three financial years.

Every store closure typically means job losses for the staff working there, though TFG has not said how many positions could be affected by this round of closures.

The group has already closed 85 stores it described as no longer "economically viable" in just the past 21 weeks, while opening only 25 new ones, a net loss of 60 stores and the jobs that came with them.

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More closures are on the way.

TFG expects around 80 more stores to close during the 2027 financial year, with a further 100 store closures projected over the two years after that. The group says the closures are meant to cut costs and make its store network more efficient.

Behind the store closures is a shift toward online shopping that's moving faster than in-store sales can keep up with. The group's total sales grew just 0.2% to R23 billion over the period, while online sales jumped 15.3%, now making up 15.9% of everything TFG sells. In Africa specifically, online sales surged 54.1%, driven largely by the group's Bash online shopping platform.

That shift is exactly why physical stores, and the retail jobs inside them, are under pressure. As more shoppers buy online instead of walking into a mall or high street store, retailers like TFG are choosing to shrink their store networks rather than keep locations that aren't pulling their weight, leaving workers in those stores at risk each time a new round of closures is announced.