Nigeria: Isaiah Benjamin Gets Second Term As Swan President

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has re-elected Isaiah Kemje Benjamin (JP) as National President and Ikenna Okonkwo as Secretary General for another three-year term, following the successful conclusion of its 2026 Triennial National Delegates Congress in Kaduna.

Benjamin emerged unopposed in the election held on Friday, August 28, while Nyong Bonny Silas of Akwa Ibom State and Samuel Gangwaja of Adamawa State secured victories in the only two positions contested at the national and zonal levels respectively.

All states represented - The congress, which attracted delegates from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, provided a platform for members to review the affairs of the association, elect a new National Executive Council and deliberate extensively on the future of Nigerian sports and sports journalism.

The keenest contest was for the position of Deputy President, where Nyong defeated Chigozie Chukwuleta of Anambra State by 21 votes to 14. One ballot was declared void, with a total of 36 votes cast.

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The North-East zonal contest also produced a change of leadership, as Gangwaja of Adamawa State defeated the incumbent, Ahmed Kagana Amshi of Yobe State, by four votes to two.

With only two positions requiring voting, the remaining national and zonal positions were filled unopposed, making the election largely a ratification exercise.

Benjamin's Second Term Benjamin's re-election extends his leadership of SWAN for another three years after he first emerged as National President in 2023. His return is expected to provide continuity as the association seeks to consolidate the gains of his first tenure while responding to growing demands for improved members' welfare, professional development and greater institutional recognition for sports journalists.

Joining Benjamin on the new National Executive Council are Nyong Bonny Silas as Deputy President, Ikenna Okonkwo as Secretary-General, Samuel Ahmadu as Deputy Secretary-General, Amusan Olufemi Ayorinde as Treasurer and Ijeoma Nwante as Financial Secretary.

Zona level At the zonal level, Gangwaja emerged Vice President, North-East; Zaharadeen Saleh, Vice President, North-West; Azuka Chiemeka, Vice President, South-South; Ikemefuna Asika, Vice President, South-East; and Ayodeji Ogunsakin, Vice President, South-West.

The newly elected officers were subsequently sworn into office by Sir Ben Churchill Aniekwena, Esq., of Juris Consults, Kaduna State, formally ushering in another three-year tenure for the Benjamin-led administration.