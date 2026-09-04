Ethiopia Connects Climate Solutions From Field To Factory

As rainfall becomes less predictable, researchers are developing improved seed, testing more efficient irrigation and using digital tools to track water losses. Getting these solutions to farmers could protect harvests and provide Ethiopia’s textile factories with more locally grown fibre.

When the rains arrive late or stop too soon, cotton farmer Debalkie Abate can no longer depend on the planting calendar he once knew. But researchers and water specialists are working on an alternative: improved seed, better-timed irrigation and more accurate climate information that could help farmers continue producing despite increasingly unpredictable weather.

“The weather has become much less predictable than it was a decade ago,” Abate says. “Sometimes the rains arrive late, sometimes they stop too early. Without irrigation we cannot rely on rainfall alone.”

Ethiopia already possesses tools that could reduce that risk. Research in its cotton-growing lowlands shows how carefully timed irrigation can make better use of limited water. New assessments are identifying irrigation losses, while researchers develop varieties intended to improve productivity and fibre quality.

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The challenge is to move those solutions from research centres into farmers’ fields, protecting livelihoods and providing Ethiopia’s textile industry with a more reliable supply of locally grown fibre.

The work reflects a wider continental shift. In February 2026, the African Union called for greater support to help smallholders—particularly women—access climate-resilient seed, irrigation and insurance. It also urged countries to share research and solutions involving digital agriculture, climate information and resilient infrastructure.

Using less water more effectively

The need to adapt is becoming more urgent. The Ethiopian Meteorological Institute’s 2025 climate projections anticipate continued warming under both medium- and high-emissions scenarios. Rainfall outcomes differ by region and season, with some areas potentially receiving more rain while others experience greater variability.

For farmers, the problem is not simply less rain. It is rain that can no longer be assumed to arrive when the crop most needs it.

At an AGRA agrifood-systems retreat in April 2026 , Ethiopia highlighted lessons from cluster-based approaches and digital advisory systems. It also identified stronger agricultural financing and greater climate finance for smallholders as priorities—support needed to move adaptation tools into farmers’ hands.

Research at Melka Werer in the semi-arid Middle Awash offers one possible response. Trials examined how cotton grown on heavy Vertisol soils performed under different irrigation schedules.

The study, available through the UN Food and Agriculture Organization , found that three strategically timed irrigations—at planting, flowering and boll formation—could produce a yield comparable with a far more intensive schedule while using about 40% less irrigation water, provided seasonal rain was normal and well distributed.

The research does not offer a ready-made prescription. The trials were conducted in the 1980s, relied partly on unpublished research-station data and involved specific varieties and soil conditions. Researchers would need to test the approach with current seed, weather patterns and farm conditions before recommending it widely.

Its value lies in showing what may be possible: improving productivity does not necessarily mean applying more water. Timing can matter as much as volume.

Finding where the water goes

More recent work is identifying another part of the solution—reducing losses before water reaches the field.

A 2025 International Water Management Institute assessment found that the Amibara irrigation scheme in the Awash River Basin was operating at just 32% overall efficiency, down from its original 49%.

Researchers combined remote-sensing information, digital mapping and field measurements to identify leakage, poor distribution and operational problems. They found that although water was available at the diversion point, supplies often fell short of crop needs farther along the scheme because of internal bottlenecks.

Digital water accounting can guide repairs and investment. It also shifts some responsibility away from farmers: advice on when to irrigate has limited value if ageing or silted canals cannot deliver water reliably.

IWMI says measures such as canal lining, improved furrows, low-cost moisture sensors and precision irrigation could raise efficiency. These interventions require investment, but could allow farmers to produce more with the water already available.

Getting improved seed to farmers

Water alone will not build resilience. Farmers also need varieties that can cope with heat, drought, pests and, in some irrigated areas, salinity without sacrificing the fibre quality manufacturers require.

At the Werer Agricultural Research Center in Afar, researchers have developed improved cotton varieties intended to raise yields and fibre quality. But limited capacity to multiply the seed has slowed distribution.

“Financial shortages and limited human resources have prevented multiplication of these improved varieties, leaving valuable research results underutilised,” says Berhanu Megersa, director general of the centre.

Recent research illustrates why seed access matters. A 2024 study of irrigated cotton in Ethiopia found that seed source, variety and planting rate significantly affected yields.

But a promising variety at a research station cannot protect Abate’s harvest. Seed must be multiplied and distributed, while extension officers help farmers select the right variety for local conditions. Seasonal forecasts also need to reach producers before planting and be translated into practical decisions about planting dates and irrigation.

Connecting farms and factories

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The benefits could extend along Ethiopia’s value chain. Cotton must be ginned, spun into yarn, woven or knitted, and finished before a clothing factory can use it.

“If farmers cannot produce enough quality cotton, the entire manufacturing chain feels the impact,” Megersa says.

Abeje Menegesha, procurement manager at Amibara Agricultural Development PLC, says local fibre is preferred but its supply remains inconsistent.

“Our first choice is always Ethiopian cotton because it shortens supply chains and supports local farmers,” Menegesha says. “However, domestic production still does not consistently meet our requirements in quantity and quality.”

The work underway suggests Ethiopia does not need to wait for one transformative invention. It needs to connect several practical responses: repair irrigation systems, retest efficient watering schedules, multiply improved seed, deliver usable forecasts and give farmers a predictable market.

Farmer Abeje Selelew sees the opportunity in generational terms.

“I hope my children will see Ethiopian cotton processed into Ethiopian textiles and clothing sold across Africa and beyond,” he says. “When farmers receive fair prices and industries buy more local cotton, everyone along the value chain benefits.”

For Abate, the starting point remains his next planting season. The weather may be less predictable, but Ethiopia’s response does not have to be. Much of the knowledge already exists. The test now is whether it can reach his field in time.