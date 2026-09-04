Nigeria: Zamfara Appoints New Head of Civil Service

4 September 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Head of Civil Service, Shehu Baraya succeeds Mr Yakubu Sani Haidara, who recently retired from the State Civil Service after years of meritorious service

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has approved the appointment of Mr Shehu Baraya as the new Head of the Zamfara State Civil Service.

Announcing the appointment, the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, said it takes immediate effect.

Mr Baraya succeeds Mr Yakubu Sani Haidara, who recently retired from the State Civil Service after years of meritorious service.

The new Head of Service is a seasoned career civil servant with extensive institutional experience and a deep understanding of public administration. He has served as Permanent Secretary in several ministries and, until his appointment, was the Permanent Secretary, Zamfara State Civil Service Commission.

Governor Lawal expressed appreciation to the outgoing Head of Service, Yakubu Sani Haidara, for his dedicated service and contributions to the development of the State Civil Service, wishing him a fulfilling and rewarding post-service life.

The governor charged the new Head of Service to bring his wealth of experience to bear in deepening professionalism, strengthening discipline, improving productivity, and driving greater efficiency across the Civil Service, in line with the objectives of the administration's Rescue Agenda.

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