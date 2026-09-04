Nigeria: Nwifuru's Threat to Council Chairmen - Ebonyi Cso Alleges Panic Over 2027

There is something deeply unsettling about a democracy when a citizen begins to wonder whether casting a ballot could cost him his safety.

The ballot paper is supposed to be one of the safest instruments in a democracy - small, quiet and anonymous. It does not shout, threaten or carry a weapon. Yet, as Ebonyi State inches towards the 2027 general elections, political rhetoric in the state is raising questions about whether voters will be allowed to exercise that simple right without fear.

For Charles Otu, spokesperson of the Ebonyi Civil Society Coalition Group, the warning issued by Governor Francis Nwifuru to local government chairmen is evidence that something is wrong.

Otu, who appeared on Arise Television recently, said Nwifuru, while swearing in 13 newly elected local government chairmen and their deputies in Abakaliki, warned that any chairman whose council was lost to the opposition in the 2027 election would be removed.

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The governor also reportedly charged the chairmen to show "no mercy" to opposition parties in their respective jurisdictions.

But rather than seeing the statement as ordinary political mobilisation, Otu sees it as a sign of panic.

"Why are they afraid of the ballot?" he asked, arguing that an administration confident of its performance should have little reason to fear the verdict of voters.

The simple answer is because for us in the Civil Society Coalition, we have assessed the governance in Ebonyi in the last three or more years, and we found a very abysmal performance. Abysmal performance is the reason for the desperation," Otu said.

His allegation comes at a politically sensitive moment, with parties across the country gradually positioning themselves for what promises to be another fiercely contested election.

In Ebonyi, however, Otu believes the battle is already assuming an uncomfortable character.

According to him, the governor's warning has allegedly filtered down to the grassroots, with some local government officials reportedly issuing their own threats.

He cited the chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Eze Paul Ituma, whom he alleged warned that opposition politicians and anyone working against the APC could be declared persona non grata.

"Less than 25 hours after he was sworn in, he was making a remark at the reception of his inauguration," Otu alleged.

"He did say, and I quote, that anybody who does not vote for the APC will be declared a persona non grata in Ohaukwu Local Government Area."

For the civil society activist, such rhetoric is dangerous because elections are not supposed to be battles in which citizens are punished for choosing differently.

"Elections are rather referendums on the incumbent," he said.

And if that is so, the question becomes simple: What has the incumbent done with the opportunity given to him?

Otu said his coalition's concerns go beyond party politics, accusing the Nwifuru administration of poor performance in key sectors, including health, education and infrastructure.

On health, he cited figures which he said showed Ebonyi among jurisdictions with low per-capita spending.

"In health, the statistics listed 36 countries and the FCT and their spendings on health, and Ebonyi was the number one state that has spent less than N400 per head," he alleged.

Education, according to him, is another area where the government should provide answers.

He questioned the state of public schools and criticised the government's handling of its educational institutions.

"In Ebonyi, we have a governor who is building a university of ICT. Guess what was commissioned first? What was commissioned is the staff quarters of that institution, not the institution itself," he said.

Otu also alleged that Ebonyi State University had been weakened by political interference.

The institution, as you speak, is in total comatose," he claimed.

He further questioned the usefulness of the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport, another major infrastructure project in the state.

According to Otu, the airport, which was expected to improve air connectivity and stimulate economic activity, was allegedly struggling to attract regular commercial flight operations.

"A church has taken over that airport and is using that airport for Sunday and midweek services. The airport has become a worship centre," he alleged.

Otu further claimed that, apart from private chartered flights allegedly used by Governor Nwifuru and his wife, no commercial flights were operating from the facility.

The allegation is, however, contested. In 2024, the Ebonyi State Government denied reports that the airport's departure lounge had been converted into a church, explaining that the viral footage showed a prayer service conducted by ministry staff to seek divine protection and pray for the smooth resumption of flight operations.

The controversy nevertheless feeds into Otu's broader argument: whether major public projects are delivering the economic and social benefits promised to citizens.

For him, the government should be judged by its performance rather than its ability to control the political space.

"If the governor can say this is even the direction I want to face, instead of facing the opposition with threats, the people will be more ready and willing to listen," he said.

But beneath the political accusations lies another, more disturbing concern: security.

Otu alleged that political violence had already occurred in parts of the state, particularly in Izzi. He referred to reported attacks involving political supporters and claimed that petitions had been submitted to the police.

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"These are happening and petitions have been made. Even we in the civil society have made petitions to the police. Nothing seems to have been done about these petitions," he alleged.

He also spoke from personal experience, claiming he was attacked, abducted and tortured during the administration of former Governor Dave Umahi.

"I have been on these trenches for 15 years, since 2011," he said.

"I have continued, despite that attack, to remain myself, which is to ask the same pertinent issues, questions about issues of governance, and then misgovernance, if there is any."

When asked whether he would remain outside Ebonyi for his safety, Otu's response was emotional and defiant.

"I am not planning to go on exile," he said.

Instead, he appealed to the Inspector-General of Police to protect him as a Nigerian citizen.

"I am thinking, Dr Abati, that you should help me beg the Inspector-General of Police to protect me because I will return to Ebonyi after this programme."

His statement reflects growing concerns over Ebonyi's political atmosphere. As 2027 approaches, politicians must choose dialogue over threats and persuasion over intimidation, because democracy is strongest when citizens can vote freely and safely. Ultimately, the ballot belongs not to Gov. Nwifuru or any politician, but to the people.