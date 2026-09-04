Rwanda: Kwita Izina - Key Facts As 22 Baby Gorillas Are Given Names

Rwanda will on Friday, September 4, name twenty-two baby mountain gorillas during the 21st edition of Kwita Izina, the country's annual gorilla naming ceremony, held in Kinigi, Musanze District, at the foothills of Volcanoes National Park.

ALSO READ: Who will name baby gorillas at Kwita Izina?

The ceremony, held under the theme "Conservation is Life: Sustaining the Future," brought together citizens, conservationists, researchers, policymakers, tourism and business leaders, philanthropists and international guests to celebrate Rwanda's conservation efforts and highlight the links between wildlife protection, tourism and community development.

The annual event not only celebrates the gorilla conservation but also the primates' contribution to tourism revenues as well as the community initiatives that have led to a reduction in human-wildlife conflict.

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Growth in population

Since Kwita Izina became an official annual event in 2005, up to 438 mountain gorillas have been given names. The ceremony is inspired by the centuries-old Rwandan tradition of naming newborn children in the presence of family and community.

More than 1,060 mountain gorillas now live in the wild across the Virunga Massif and Bwindi ecosystem, from about 430 in 2005.

The species is the only great ape whose population is increasing, following decades of conservation efforts involving governments, researchers, veterinarians, rangers, conservation organisations and local communities.

ALSO READ: Musanze businesses cash in on Kwita Izina visitor surge

Conservation and communities

Rwanda's conservation model also links tourism revenues to communities living around protected areas.

Through the Tourism Revenue Sharing Programme, 10 per cent of national park tourism revenues is reinvested in surrounding communities.

More than Rwf23 billion has so far supported nearly 1,300 projects, including schools, health facilities, water infrastructure and livelihood initiatives, according to Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

ALSO READ: Kwita Izina: A look at key gains of gorilla conservation

Tourism revenues reached a record $685 million in 2025, up from $647 million in 2024, while visitor arrivals rose 9 per cent to 1.49 million.

National parks recorded 155,394 visits during the year and generated $40.8 million in revenues, with Volcanoes National Park contributing $35.8 million.

The celebrations have also highlighted the planned Smart Green Village in Kinigi, part of the wider Volcanoes Community Resilience Project. The village, whose contruction was kicked off in late August, could cost $49 million and support 547 households with modern housing, essential services and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The initiative forms part of longer-term plans to expand Volcanoes National Park by about 3,740 hectares and establish approximately 6,620 hectares of buffer zones, with the broader programme expected to improve livelihoods for more than 17,000 people.

Who will name the gorillas?

This year's list of namers includes figures from conservation, tourism, business, sport, entertainment, philanthropy and public service from Rwanda and abroad.

ALSO READ: Kwita Izina: Israel Mbonyi, Patrice Evra to name baby gorillas

They include Shaikha Al Nuwais, incoming Secretary-General of UN Tourism; Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, CEO and majority shareholder of Atlético de Madrid; Patrice Evra, former France and Manchester United captain; David Lappartient, President of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI); Alastair Fothergill, the British filmmaker known for nature documentaries including Planet Earth and Blue Planet; and Mutaz Essa Barshim, Qatar's Olympic gold medallist and three-time world champion.

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Other Namers include Rwandan gospel singer Israel Mbonyi, filmmaker Marie-Clémentine Dusabejambo, Aston Villa figures James Chester and Francesco Calvo, philanthropists Garreth and Nicola Wood, and Jeanette Uwimbabazi, a Nyungwe National Park ranger recognised for her work protecting Rwanda's biodiversity.

The list also includes Dominic Barton, Chairman of Rio Tinto and LeapFrog Investments; Mamadou Sakho, former France and Paris Saint-Germain captain; Kenza Johanna Ameloot, Miss Belgium 2024 of Rwandan heritage; Kelly O'Meara, Executive Director of the Pan African Sanctuary Alliance; Neil McDougall, Founder and Chairman of DelAgua; Dominique Plewes, Founder of SOF Support Foundation; Susan Hollern, Founder and President of Hope Haven Rwanda; and Olivier Granet, Managing Partner and Co-CEO of Kasada Capital Management.