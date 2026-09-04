Rwanda: Still Making Weekend Plans? Here Are 7 Events to Consider

Summer may be winding down on the calendar, but Kigali's events scene clearly hasn't gotten the memo.

This weekend brings a mix of praise, music and live experiences worth making plans for.

Here are seven to consider.

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Chayah Gathering: For God's Fame & Glory

Pastors Charles and Florence Mugisha will host the Chayah Gathering at New Life Church, Kicukiro from September 3-6, bringing four days of worship, prayer, fellowship and spiritual reflection under the theme "For God's Fame & Glory."

Doors open daily at 4 p.m., with the gathering centered on Psalm 96:3.

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La Nuit Piano

Friday night Amapiano at Azzurri Club and Lounge, where DJ W4DE will lead La Nuit Piano.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., giving the night a full eight hours of Amapiano, dancing and late-night entertainment.

Ticket categories range from Rwf15,000 to Rwf35,000

Rotation Dance Exchange World Finals

Kimisagara Youth Centre will host the fourth edition of Rotation Dance Exchange on Saturday and Sunday, bringing dancers together for battles across breaking, popping, waacking, hip-hop and Afro House.

The street-dance festival is open to beginners, semi-professionals and professionals, with qualifiers taking place Saturday before the competition moves into its finals Sunday.

DJ Kavumbi Dust will provide the soundtrack, moving between hip-hop, funk, Afro House, Amapiano and electronic music throughout the competition.

Registration starts at 11 a.m. Entrance is Rwf6,000.

Twilight Picnic and Film Soirée: Summer Escape

For a slower Saturday, Project Somnia is taking over Century Park with an outdoor picnic and movie night.

The Twilight Picnic and Film Soirée will combine acoustic music, lawn games, food, drinks and a film screening under the stars. Singer-songwriter Mike Kayihura will perform live before the movie begins.

Gates open at 2 p.m., with tickets starting at Rwf15,000 for the "Starlight Snuggle" package. Other options include individual tickets, Lovers Lounge and couples' packages, with group packages reaching Rwf80,000.

Rema Live at BK Arena

Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema will headline the official Kwita Izina concert Saturday at BK Arena, giving the weekend one of its biggest live music draws.

The singer, known for the global hit "Calm Down," will share the stage with Rwandan rapper Kivumbi King and other local and regional performers.

The concert comes a day after the Kwita Izina gorilla-naming ceremony and will close the main celebrations with a large-scale night of music and entertainment.

Rabagirana Festival

Gospel music takes over Bugesera District Stadium on Sunday as the Rabagirana Festival brings its nationwide programme to the Eastern Province.

Organised by the Sion Foundation, the free event will feature Gaby Kamanzi, Thatien Titus, Vedaste Christian, rapper MD and DJ Spin.

The programme begins at 1 p.m. and combines live gospel performances with messages focused on faith, hope and encouragement.

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The organisers also position the festival as a platform for spiritual, educational, social and economic empowerment, particularly for young people, while creating opportunities for gospel artistes to reach audiences beyond Kigali.

The 2026 edition will later travel to Muhanga, Ruhango and Rubavu.

A Sunday, Soul Affair

Singer Ella Rings will close out the weekend with an intimate acoustic session at Lemon Kigali in Kimihurura on Sunday.

The one-hour performance, scheduled from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., will feature live R&B and Afro-Soul. Entry is free, but with the performance lasting only an hour, guests are encouraged to arrive early.

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