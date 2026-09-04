Malawi: Silver Head to Bullets As Malawi's Premiership Nears End of Round One

League leaders Silver Strikers travel to Blantyre to take on FCB Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday, in a clash that headlines the final round of first-half fixtures in Malawi's FDH Bank Premiership.

Peter Mgangira's side sit top of the table with 29 points from 14 games, having scored 23 and conceded just five. Three points at Mpira Stadium would move them to 32 and cement their advantage before the season's second half begins.

"We are facing a good opposition, but we are ready for it so that we can get a positive result," Mgangira said.

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Bullets, in contrast, have found consistency hard to come by. Wedson Nyirenda's side have drawn frequently in the first round and sit fourth on 27 points from 14 matches, with 15 goals scored and seven conceded.

Nyirenda conceded that Saturday's opponents are well drilled, but said his own side's preparations have been thorough enough to make it a genuine contest.

Elsewhere in round one

A full programme completes the first round this weekend:

·Red Lions v Masters

·MAFCO FC v Moyale Barracks

·Kamuzu Barracks v Civo Services United

·Goshen City Dedza Dynamos v LUANAR Mitundu

·Ekhaya FC v Karonga United

·Chitipa United v Creck Sporting Club

Mighty Wanderers are the exception, with their first-round finale pushed back a week. The Nomads face Blue Eagles at Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe on 19 September.