Malawi: Utm's Mtumbuka Hails Speaker Suleman As 'Dolo' Amid Escalating Clash With DPP

UTM presidential running mate and Rumphi Central MP, Dr Matthews Mtumbuka, has publicly praised National Assembly Speaker Sameer Suleman, urging Malawians to celebrate his patriotism regardless of political affiliation, amid an escalating public clash between the Speaker and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In a Facebook post, Mtumbuka described Suleman in glowing terms, calling on Malawians to appreciate him while he is still alive and serving.

"A Malawi anzanga, pena tiziyamikira munthu ali moyo! Chi Speaker ichi ndi dolo! For those not yet patriotic about Malawi, regardless of party afiliation, please learn from Rt Hon Sameer Suleman!

"A new Malawi needs people who think and act like him. Today, let us recognise and celebrate patriotism, regardless of our politics! Bravo Rt Hon," Mtumbuka wrote.

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The tribute comes at a tense moment for Suleman, who has found himself locked in an increasingly public standoff with the DPP, following remarks he made during a press briefing on Wednesday in which he outlined Parliament's decision to establish a series of joint committees to investigate pressing national issues, including power blackouts, corruption and public procurement concerns.

DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhito responded sharply, warning against what the party described as conduct that could create "competing centres of authority" or undermine President Peter Mutharika's government, while insisting Parliament's oversight role must not spill into interference with the Executive.

Suleman has since hit back at the DPP, insisting he communicates directly with President Mutharika and does not take instructions from the party, while vowing that Parliament's investigations will continue regardless of political pressure.

Mtumbuka's public endorsement of the Speaker adds to a chorus of support Suleman has received from opposition figures and civil society groups in recent days, with several commentators framing the DPP's criticism as an attempt to undermine the independence of the Speaker's office.