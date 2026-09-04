Malawi: HRDC Backs Parliament's Sweeping Investigations - but Warns 12 Committees Could Stretch Capacity Too Thin

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has thrown its support behind Parliament's decision to investigate a string of pressing national issues, while cautioning that the planned 12 joint committees could run into serious challenges due to limited capacity, expertise and the risk of overlapping investigations.

In a statement, HRDC chairperson Michael Kaiyatsa and national coordinator Kelvin Chirwa insisted Parliament carries a constitutional responsibility to hold the Executive and public institutions accountable for how public resources and power are used.

The coalition said issues including rising corruption, persistent power blackouts, delays in passport issuance, public procurement concerns, pension challenges and alleged payment fraud at the National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) all rightly deserve parliamentary scrutiny.

Meanwhile, political analysts George Phiri and Chimwemwe Tsitsi have urged the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to stop interfering with the Office of the Speaker, insisting the office functions as an independent arm of government that should remain free from political pressure.

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Their comments follow a statement released by the DPP yesterday, sharply criticising National Assembly Speaker Sameer Suleman over remarks he made during his Wednesday address.

Tsitsi argued that the Speaker was simply carrying out his legitimate oversight role over the Executive, and urged the party to stop attacking him publicly.

Phiri echoed those concerns, warning that the DPP's apparent attempt to intimidate the Office of the Speaker risks seriously damaging the party's public image. He suggested the DPP should have raised its concerns with Suleman privately, rather than launching a public broadside against him.