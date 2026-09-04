Zimbabwe: 'I Will Not Tolerate That Nonsense', Chivayo Warns Musona Over 'Disrespectful' Substitution Incident

SCOTLAND FC benefactor Wicknell Chivayo has expressed his displeasure with veteran forward Knowledge Musona after the player snubbed the coach's handshake and walked straight to the dressing room following his substitution against FC Platinum on Wednesday.

Musona was substituted in the 53rd minute during the goalless Premier Soccer League encounter at Rufaro Stadium, with the incident subsequently going viral on social media.

Chivayo addressed the players via a phone call on Thursday evening and warned them against disrespecting the club's technical team.

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He singled out Musona's conduct, warning that he would not tolerate players showing disrespect towards coach Norman Mapeza.

"Another important thing amongst players is discipline.

"If you don't respect the coach, you are not respecting me, the sponsor, and you are not respecting the club.

"The behaviour which I saw, of people just walking off the pitch without even shaking hands with the coach as a demonstration, I will not tolerate that nonsense," he said.

The team was at a dinner held in Harare for the Scotland FC players ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign, which gets underway on Sunday.

Scotland will face Eswatini side Nsingizini FC at the National Sports Stadium in their opening continental fixture.

The club, which is backed by Chivayo, is preparing for its maiden CAF Champions League campaign after securing qualification through its strong domestic showing.

Chivayo pledged a US$50,000 winning bonus for every CAF Champions League match Scotland FC wins.