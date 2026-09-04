Nigerian Govt Shuts Popular Bridge, Gives Reason

PREMIUM TIMES recalls that a social activist recently raised an alarm that some scavengers had reportedly removed bolts and iron rods from the bridge.

The federal government has closed the First Niger Bridge linking Onitsha in Anambra State with Asaba in Delta State for two weeks.

The Federal Ministry of Works, Anambra State Field Headquarters, announced this on Friday, saying the closure would take effect from Monday, 7 September.

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The Anambra State Controller of the ministry, Timothy Emenike, said in the statement that the decision followed a recent inspection of a vandalised section of the bridge by the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

PREMIUM TIMES recalls that a social activist recently raised an alarm that some scavengers had reportedly removed bolts and rods from the bridge.

Mr Emenike explained in the statement that the closure was necessary to enable the government to carry out emergency maintenance and rehabilitation works on the bridge.

He said the attention of motorists and other road users had been drawn to the deteriorated condition of the bridge, particularly the carriageway surface, and certain bridge components had been vandalised.

According to him, the affected components include portions of the expansion joint steelworks as well as stanchion and steel truss nuts and bolts.

"During his recent working visit to Anambra State, the Honourable Minister of Works, Sen. Engr. David Nweze Umahi expressed serious concern over the condition of the bridge and directed the immediate commencement of emergency maintenance and rehabilitation works to restore the facility to a safe and properly motorable condition," he said.

Mr Emenike said Messrs SKECC, the contractor handling the Km 0+000-Km 20+000 section of the Onitsha-Enugu Dual Carriageway, had been directed to commence the emergency maintenance works of the vandalised section of the bridge immediately.

"The First Niger Bridge will be fully closed to traffic from Monday, 7 September 2026, and the emergency maintenance works are expected to be completed by Monday, 21 September 2026," he said.

The coordinator advised motorists to use the Second Niger Bridge route through Obosi towards Asaba, Delta State, and other destinations beyond for the closure period.

He said appropriate traffic diversion arrangements, road signs, safety barriers and traffic-control personnel would be deployed to guide motorists and ensure the safety of road users and construction workers.

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"Motorists are strongly advised to obey all temporary traffic signs and diversion instructions, approach the construction and diversion zones with caution, reduce speed and avoid reckless overtaking," he stated.

According to him, the rehabilitation would include milling, removing the existing deteriorated asphalt surfacing, and laying approximately 40mm of asphalt wearing course, along with other maintenance and safety works.

Mr Emenike stressed that solar-powered streetlights and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras would also be installed on the bridge to enhance security and monitor vandals' activities.

He stated that appropriate traffic-control and diversion measures would be deployed to ensure safety, improve traffic flow and reduce congestion around the First Niger Bridge axis.

The official said the work would be carried out during the day and at night to ensure its speedy completion.

He apologised for the inconvenience the closure may cause to businesses and road users, assuring the public that the intervention aimed to strengthen the bridge's integrity and ensure the safety of motorists.

First Niger Bridge

The first Niger Bridge, linking Onitsha and Asaba, was completed in 1965 and built by the French Construction giant, Dumez.

In 2018, the administration of Goodluck Jonathan began construction of the Second Niger Bridge to reduce strain on the first bridge.

The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari completed the bridge and commissioned it in May 2023.