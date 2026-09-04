Angola: Bengo Hosts National Fencing Championship

3 September 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Caxito — The province of Bengo is hosting the eighth edition of the National Fencing Championship as from Thursday (3), until Saturday (5th).

For three days, 120 athletes from the youth, junior and senior categories, of both sexes, from the provinces of Bengo, Icolo e Bengo, Cuanza-Norte, Benguela, Malanje, Luanda, Uíge and Huambo will compete in the events at the José Armando Sayovo Paralympic Sports Complex.

In statements to the press, the president of the Angolan Fencing Federation, Nuno Pereira, stated that the championship is allowing the technical level of the athletes to be assessed and the growth of the sport in the country to be evaluated. "For the first time we have 120 athletes competing, of both sexes, which is very positive for the sport," he said.

Athlete Celestino Puig considered the competitive level of the event to be high and set his sights on becoming champion.

Athlete Caridade Valentin said that the event is helping her identify some errors and aspects that need improvement from a technical point of view.

The Angolan Fencing Federation has been in existence for nine years and, in the last four to five years, has sought to maintain a regular competitive calendar. CJ/WR/TED/jmc

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