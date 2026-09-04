Angola: Presidential Couple Plants Trees in Cunene

4 September 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ondjiva — President João Lourenço, along with First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço, planted trees on Friday at the "Olukeno" Youth Center in Ondjiva. The initiative aims to raise children's awareness regarding environmental preservation.

Carried out on the grounds of the newly inaugurated facility, the gesture seeks to set an example for young people on the importance of planting trees and protecting green spaces. This action aligns with broader environmental education efforts designed to foster nature preservation among younger generations and symbolizes a commitment to building a healthier, more sustainable future.

The "Olukeno" Youth Center--a name derived from the Oshikwanhama word for affection and love--offers integrated services for children, adolescents, and young adults. The center was developed through an initiative by First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço as part of the social responsibility work of the Ngana Zenza Foundation for Community Development (FDC).

Located in the Caculuvale neighborhood of Ondjiva, the facility features dedicated spaces tailored to specific age groups:

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Children (ages 3-12), adolescents (ages 13-17) young adults (ages 18-24)

It integrates an administrative and service area: administrative block, technical areas, kitchen, dining hall, changing rooms, and a medical post, including activity and development spaces: multimedia block, workshops, outdoor gymnasium, and a multi-sports court.

The center's opening marks the start of the President's two-day official visit to Cunene province. The itinerary continues on Saturday with the scheduled inauguration of the Ndúe and Calucuve dams in the municipality of Cuvelai.ART/AMP

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