Angola: Enapp Trains More Than 17,000 Professionals

3 September 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National School of Administration and Public Policies (ENAPP) trained 17,699 professionals from January to June 2026, reported the secretary of State for Public Administration, Domingos Filipe, this Thursday (3), in Luanda.

According to the official, at the 13th Briefing of the Ministry of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security (MAPTSS), the number corresponds to 88% of the target set for this year (20,000 trainees).

He stated that, within the scope of the National Development Plan (PDN), ENAPP is committed to training 100,000 professionals during the five-year period 2023-2027, with an annual target of 20,000 trainees.

Domingos Filipe stated that, to date, the institution has trained 102,923 professionals, a number that corresponds to 103% of the target set for the five-year period.

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The secretary of State stressed that ENAPP, through the Single Recruitment Entity (ERU), is conducting four public recruitment competitions to fill 285 vacancies in the Ministries of Transport and Public Administration, Labor and Social Security, the Institute for the Socio-Professional Reintegration of Ex-Military Personnel, and the Venâncio de Moura Diplomatic Academy.

He added that six public recruitment competitions for external candidates were also published, to fill 649 vacancies in the Ministries of Agriculture and Forestry, Territorial Administration, Planning, and Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, as well as the Luanda Science Center and the National Coffee Institute.

"In the competitions already concluded, 173 candidates were appointed to public service positions," he announced. FG/CPM/VIC/TED/jmc

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