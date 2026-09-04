Kenya: Why Upper Hill's Next Growth Phase Is Residential

opinion

Nairobi — Upper Hill in Nairobi has long been a business haven away from the congestion of the central business district. Banks set up their headquarters there, large multinational firms built their regional centres, and many other businesses moved in. Towers went up. The district became Nairobi's second commercial core, just four kilometres from the first.

The land market still carries that history. HassConsult's Land Price Index puts an acre in Upper Hill at KES 568 million, the most expensive of any Nairobi suburb, ahead of Westlands at KES 508 million. Land priced that high doesn't only support low-density housing and offices. It supports height, and increasingly it supports mixed use.

Nairobi spent most of the last decade working through an office glut. Cytonn Research put the Nairobi Metropolitan Area oversupply at 3.4 million square feet at the end of 2025. This, thankfully, was down from 5.7 million a year earlier. Knight Frank expects prime office occupancy to continue rising in Westlands and Upper Hill through 2026, but the recovery is narrow and favours Grade A stock. Older blocks are still offering discounts, rent-free periods and flexible leases to hold tenants. Another 2.5 million square feet is due between 2027 and 2028, further deepening the glut.

For developers in the area, commercial floorspace is no longer the no-brainer it once was. The growth of residential demand, however, just might be.

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The people who fill Upper Hill's offices during the day almost all leave it at night. They make their commutes to and from Nairobi's suburbs and its dormitory towns. Nairobi traffic turns that into an expensive daily transaction. Living within walking distance of work is the cheaper version of the same trade.

So far, however, supply has not followed the growing demand. Upper Hill holds one of the largest concentrations of commercial floor space in the city and very little modern residential stock. That imbalance is the strongest single argument for building homes there, and it is why new residential projects in the district - Altura among them - have consistently reported strong uptake, with diaspora buyers prominent among them.

The market data supports the case, but not without qualification, and the qualification matters more than the headline. HassConsult has flagged softening apartment prices and rents in Upper Hill, driven largely by ageing stock.

Yet, across Nairobi's suburbs, average property prices rose 0.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, according to Hass Consult's House Price Index. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) recorded residential prices up 4.8 per cent year on year in the first quarter.

This indicates that buyers are not walking away from apartments. They are walking away from poorly specified ones.That is where the amenity conversation begins, and it has moved well beyond square metres and finishes.

Water security now sits near the top of the list. Borehole supply and adequate storage are treated as basic, not premium. Backup power that covers individual units rather than common areas alone is a differentiator. Controlled access, 24-hour security and CCTV are assumed. Reliable connectivity has become a utility on the same footing as water. Parking ratios matter, particularly in a district where street parking is scarce. So does high-speed lift provision in tall buildings, which determines whether the thirtieth floor is an asset or a daily irritation.

Beyond the essentials, buyers are paying for time saved, and services brought closer. Gyms, pools, spas and residents' lounges reduce trips out of the building. Ground-floor retail, cafés and convenience stores do the same. Landscaped outdoor space has become a genuine premium in a suburb with almost none at street level. Professional building management is often the deciding factor, because it determines whether any of the above still works in year five.

With this in mind, the pricing of two apartments on the same Nairobi suburb can differ significantly on the strength of the developer and the amenity package alone.

Canaan Developers has been one of the more deliberate players in that shift, treating Upper Hill less as a corporate address to be filled and more as a residential district still being written. Altura, its tower at the corner of Ralph Bunche Road and Argwings Kodhek, is a useful reference point for what the district is now producing, and for what that checklist looks like once it is built rather than promised. The building's position across the road from Nairobi Hospital adds a further dimension for investors, feeding a steady stream of short- and medium-stay demand into a rental market where the imbalance between office space and modern housing already keeps yields ahead of the Nairobi average.

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Nairobi's next phase of growth will be vertical and mixed. Upper Hill has the land values, the infrastructure and the daytime population to lead it. What it needs is housing built to the standard the location already commands. The developers who understand that - and Canaan, through Altura, is as clear a demonstration as the district currently offers - will be the ones who finish the job history started: turning Upper Hill from a business haven by day into a residential one around the clock, and defining the district for the next twenty years in the process.

The writer is a Brand Strategist at Canaan Developers