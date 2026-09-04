Uganda: How C-Care Uganda Rallied Behind Thousands At the 2026 Rotary Cancer Run

Kampala — At the weekend, C-Care Uganda once again joined the Rotary Cancer Run as a key healthcare partner, bringing its medical expertise closer to participants and communities throughout the campaign.

At Kololo, C-Care's medical teams were on hand to support runners and participants, providing first aid, emergency medical response, hydration and post-run wellness support. The team also reinforced the importance of listening to one's body, seeking medical attention when necessary, and making regular health checks part of everyday life.

Dr Miriam Mutero Musinga, General Manager of C-Care IHK, said the partnership with Rotary reflects C-Care's broader commitment to strengthening healthcare in Uganda.

"The Rotary Cancer Run is more than a race. It is a call to action. It brings communities together around an issue that affects so many families, while also supporting the infrastructure needed to deliver better cancer care. Our role as a healthcare partner is to contribute our expertise, support participants and, importantly, use this platform to remind Ugandans about the value of prevention, screening and early diagnosis."

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Kololo Independence Grounds had early in the day come alive with a powerful show of unity, hope and determination as thousands of Ugandans took part in the 15th edition of the Rotary Cancer Run, rallying behind a shared mission to strengthen the fight against cancer in Uganda.

Held under the theme "Ggwanga Mujje", the annual run brought together cancer survivors, families, healthcare professionals, corporate organisations, Rotarians and members of the public in a nationwide demonstration of solidarity with people affected by cancer.

Since beginning their partnership, C-Care Uganda has also supported Rotary's wider cancer awareness efforts, including community medical outreaches aimed at bringing screening and health services closer to Ugandans. These efforts formed part of a broader push to encourage early detection and improve access to cancer care.

The 2026 Rotary Cancer Run set out to raise UGX 5 billion and mobilise 100,000 runners, with funds directed towards the completion and equipping of the Cancer Treatment Centre at St. Francis Hospital Nsambya. The facility is expected to significantly strengthen Uganda's capacity to provide specialised cancer treatment, particularly radiotherapy, at a time when the country continues to face a critical shortage of cancer treatment infrastructure.

The centre will include bunkers for Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machines, which provide advanced radiotherapy treatment and are critical in the management of many forms of cancer. The project is part of Rotary's long-term commitment to expanding access to quality cancer care in Uganda.

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Power of collective action

Speaking at the event, Sheila Aboth, Head of Brand and Client Experience at C-Care Uganda, said the spirit of togetherness demonstrated by participants showed the power of collective action in addressing the country's cancer burden.

"Ggwanga Mujje has reminded us that the fight against cancer belongs to all of us. Every runner, survivor, family and organisation that showed up today has played a part in creating hope. At C-Care, we believe that healthcare is about creating awareness, encouraging early detection and ensuring people have access to the care they need."

Uganda continues to face a significant cancer burden, making initiatives that combine awareness, prevention, early detection and investment in treatment infrastructure increasingly important. For C-Care Uganda, participation in the Rotary Cancer Run is part of its ongoing commitment to making quality healthcare more accessible and to supporting communities beyond the hospital setting.

The 2026 edition once again demonstrated that the fight against cancer cannot be left to healthcare professionals alone. It requires individuals, families, businesses, government, and communities to come together and take action.

The partnership reflected C-Care's continued commitment to supporting initiatives that promote cancer awareness, early detection, and access to quality healthcare.