Namibia: Usakos Cop Granted N$5 000 Bail in Drug Case

A Usakos police officer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into police holding cells was granted N$5 000 bail after appearing in the Usakos Magistrate's Court on 20 August.

The officer, Shaun van Wyk, appeared in court following his arrest in connection with the alleged smuggling of drugs into the police cells.

Christian Hitila, head of administration at the Usakos Magistrate's Court, confirmed the court appearance and bail to The Namibian on Wednesday.

"He was granted bail for N$5 000," Hitila said.

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The case comes amid growing concern over substance abuse at Usakos, particularly among children and young people.

Usakos community activist Valencia Nghumono says the town is increasingly seeing young people exposed to drugs at younger ages, with some children reportedly being as young as 10.

"These are our children. We cannot wait until another family is destroyed before we take action," Nghumono says.

She says young people are increasingly seen gathering in groups to smoke substances, with some becoming heavily intoxicated.

Nghumono says the community needs to question where the drugs are coming from and whether enough is being done to prevent them from reaching children.

"The question we must now ask is: are we doing enough to protect our children?" she says.

The alleged involvement of a police officer in attempting to bring drugs into police cells has also raised concerns about public confidence in law enforcement.

Nghumono says allegations involving law-enforcement officers should be investigated thoroughly and should not be treated as fact before investigations are completed.

"If an officer is found to be involved in the very criminal activities they are expected to fight, it would seriously damage public confidence in law enforcement," she says.

She says residents may be reluctant to report suspected drug dealers because they fear their identities could be exposed or that they could face intimidation.

"In a small town such as Usakos, many people know one another. This can make residents reluctant to approach the police when they have information," she says.

Nghumono calls for confidential reporting mechanisms, as well as greater investment in drug prevention, education, counselling and rehabilitation.

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"Usakos cannot afford to lose another generation," Nghumono says.