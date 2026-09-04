Namibia: Usakos Cop Granted N$5 000 Bail in Drug Case

4 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A Usakos police officer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into police holding cells was granted N$5 000 bail after appearing in the Usakos Magistrate's Court on 20 August.

The officer, Shaun van Wyk, appeared in court following his arrest in connection with the alleged smuggling of drugs into the police cells.

Christian Hitila, head of administration at the Usakos Magistrate's Court, confirmed the court appearance and bail to The Namibian on Wednesday.

"He was granted bail for N$5 000," Hitila said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The case comes amid growing concern over substance abuse at Usakos, particularly among children and young people.

Usakos community activist Valencia Nghumono says the town is increasingly seeing young people exposed to drugs at younger ages, with some children reportedly being as young as 10.

"These are our children. We cannot wait until another family is destroyed before we take action," Nghumono says.

She says young people are increasingly seen gathering in groups to smoke substances, with some becoming heavily intoxicated.

Nghumono says the community needs to question where the drugs are coming from and whether enough is being done to prevent them from reaching children.

"The question we must now ask is: are we doing enough to protect our children?" she says.

The alleged involvement of a police officer in attempting to bring drugs into police cells has also raised concerns about public confidence in law enforcement.

Nghumono says allegations involving law-enforcement officers should be investigated thoroughly and should not be treated as fact before investigations are completed.

"If an officer is found to be involved in the very criminal activities they are expected to fight, it would seriously damage public confidence in law enforcement," she says.

She says residents may be reluctant to report suspected drug dealers because they fear their identities could be exposed or that they could face intimidation.

"In a small town such as Usakos, many people know one another. This can make residents reluctant to approach the police when they have information," she says.

Nghumono calls for confidential reporting mechanisms, as well as greater investment in drug prevention, education, counselling and rehabilitation.

"Usakos cannot afford to lose another generation," Nghumono says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.