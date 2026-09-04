Botswana: WHS Archers Help Namibia Win Silver in Botswana

Windhoek High School (WHS) archers helped Namibia secure an overall silver medal at the AGA African Federation Tournament held in Lobatse, Botswana.

The WHS archers were part of Namibia's development and national teams, which collectively produced six medals and contributed to Namibia's second-place finish at the continental tournament.

The tournament was held from 12 to 15 August.

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"A huge congratulations to our talented WHS archers who proudly represented Namibia at the AGA African Federation Tournament in Lobatse, Botswana," WHS says in a statement issued last week.

Kian du Plessis and Zander Louw represented the Namibia Development Team, securing gold medals in the Bullseye, 2D animals and overall categories.

Zeanette Jacobs and Oliver Schmidt competed for the Namibia National Team under coach Hilma Kambonde.

The team earned bronze medals in the bullseye, 2D animals, and overall categories.

"Both delivered vital performances under pressure, contributing to their respective teams' medal-winning results and Namibia's outstanding success at the tournament," the school says.

Jacobs was Namibia's standout individual performer, finishing first in the national overall female and national 2D overall female categories.

She also finished second in the national BE female and BE overall female categories, while placing fifth in the BE overall category, sixth in the overall female and national BE overall categories, seventh in the national overall category, ninth in the 2D overall female category and 10th in the national 2D overall category.

Her performance also earned her spot on the AGA African Federation Team, made up of the top 16 archers on the continent, which was selected at the tournament's conclusion.

"Jacobs earned her place on the team and is the only girl from Namibia selected," the school says.

"She will now have the incredible honour of representing Africa against Canada at the AGA World Tournament in Canada next year."

Du Plessis also produced a strong individual performance, finishing third in the development BE overall male category, fourth in the development overall male category, sixth in the development BE overall male and ninth in development overall category.

Schmidt and Louw also contributed to their respective teams' medal-winning performances.

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The results add to a growing list of achievements by WHS archers on the regional and international stage, with the school congratulating Jacobs, Du Plessis, Schmidt, Louw and Kambonde for their performances in Botswana.