Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Says Eko 2026 'Ll Strengthen Lagos' Leadership in Sports Devt

3 September 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Kunle Adewale

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reaffirmed Lagos State's commitment to consolidating its leadership in sports development, declaring that the hosting of the maiden National Intermediate Games, tagged Eko 2026, will be a milestone in the state's sporting journey.

Speaking at the inauguration of 44 chairmen of sports associations in Lagos, the Governor emphasised that the Games are not merely a competition but a strategic initiative to nurture young athletes nationwide.

He explained that the multi-sport fiesta would provide a platform for emerging talents to showcase their skills, gain recognition from national handlers, and begin their journey toward continental and global excellence. Sanwo-Olu, who places youth development at the heart of the State's T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, pledged to personally inspect ongoing renovations of sporting facilities across Lagos in preparation for the event.

He pointed to Lagos's recent successes at national competitions as evidence of what can be achieved when talent is supported by a functional system. According to him, the state must continue to build a seamless pathway from schools to training grounds, competitions, and ultimately to national and international stages.

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The Governor urged the newly inaugurated chairmen to prioritize grassroots development by identifying budding talents and creating sustainable structures that will transform them into champions.

He described their appointment as a significant step toward repositioning sports administration in Lagos, stressing that the state's reputation as a Centre of Excellence must extend beyond talent discovery to include training opportunities, competitive platforms, and institutional frameworks that guarantee long-term success.

For Sanwo-Olu, sport is more than recreation. It is a vehicle for discipline, education, employment, entrepreneurship, and economic growth.

He noted that major sporting events such as Eko 2026 would generate opportunities across diverse sectors including hospitality, transportation, entertainment, media, technology, fitness, and sports medicine.

He further emphasized the importance of strong collaboration between government and the private sector, pointing out that increased private investment would provide a firmer foundation for sports and athlete development in Lagos.

The Lagos Governor also charged the chairmen to uphold transparency, accountability, and discipline in their leadership.

He urged them to maintain active competition calendars and ensure inclusivity by creating opportunities for women, girls, persons with disabilities, and other underrepresented groups.

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