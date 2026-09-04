Nigeria: Mob National Taekwondo Championship Starts September 17 in Lagos

The first edition of the Michael Opeyemi Bamidele National Taekwondo Championship is billed to start on September 17 in Lagos.

A former Commissioner for Sports and ex- Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State, Opeyemi Bamidele, is the sponsor of the tournaments expected to provide so much thrills for the lovers of the game in the country.

Bamidele, now senate leader, sees sports as one of the ways of unifying people as a sports stakeholder. He has encouraged different sporting events in the past.

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The President of the Taekwondo Federation of Nigeria, Tayo Popoola, expressed delight over the competition, saying it is good for stakeholders to complement the efforts of government in sports development.

"We are so happy about this and we believe it is coming at a time we are also working towards the next African Games and the Olympic Games.

"This is the maiden edition of the competition and we have high expectations that the athletes will enjoy themselves in Lagos. It is an opportunity to continue to look at the progress of our athletes and know those we expect to represent us in future continental and global events," Popoola said.

The MOB National Taekwondo Championship, already tagged tourney of 'Unity' is open to states, clubs and schools all over the country.

"Participation can only be in team format and I am happy that so far we are having good responses from various parts of the country. The federation will continue to work so hard to make the event hitch-free," Popoola added.