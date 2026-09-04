Nigeria's Umohette Records 20th Career Win in Colombia

Nigerian-born heavyweight boxer Enobong "The Nigerian Gentleman" Umohette has secured his 20th professional career victory after defeating former WBL heavyweight champion Fidel "Infierno" Munoz by unanimous decision in an eight-round contest in Colombia.

The United States-based International Boxing Association, IBA, Continental heavyweight champion also successfully defended his UBC South American regional title against Munoz in the bout held at the Santa Marta Sports Complex, Colombia, penultimate weekend.

Munoz, a Colombian native and hometown favourite, came into the contest with extensive professional experience, having featured in more than 80 professional fights, including 35 knockout victories.

The bout was described as tactical, with the highly mobile Munoz attempting to use his movement to frustrate Umohette.

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However, Umohette, who hails from Akwa Ibom State, controlled the centre of the ring, steadily applied pressure, cut off the ring and landed clean punches consistently against the former WBL champion.

All three judges scored the contest in favour of Umohette, handing him a unanimous points victory.

The latest victory extended Umohette's winning streak to 11 consecutive fights.

Umohette expressed gratitude to God, his family, promoter Erik Fleming, co-promoter Chief Monte Ekott, boxing fans and his supporters in Nigeria and the United States for their backing throughout his comeback journey.

Reacting to the victory, Fleming, who spoke from his base in California, described the fight as an important test of Umohette's durability at championship level.

According to him, Umohette's last eight-round distance fight came in Mexico in 2023, after which he went on to win seven consecutive bouts by knockout.

Fleming said it was therefore important to assess Umohette's ability to compete over eight, 10 and 12 rounds without becoming overly reliant on securing a knockout.

He also commended the professionalism of the Santa Marta boxing commission, particularly the unanimous decision awarded to Umohette despite Munoz fighting before his hometown crowd.

Fleming disclosed that discussions would soon begin on a possible bout between Umohette and current European heavyweight champion Labinot Xhoxhaj.

With the latest victory, Umohette's professional record now stands at 20 wins and three defeats.