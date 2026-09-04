Liberia: Govt Revenue Hits U.S.$954.7m

--LRA Eyes US$1 Billion Mark in September

The Government of Liberia has collected US$954.7 million in domestic revenue for Fiscal Year 2026 and expects collections to cross the US$1 billion mark before the end of September, Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner-General James Dorbor Jallah has disclosed.

Jallah announced the figure Wednesday during the Revenue Performance and Revenue Measures and Policies Review Meeting in Monrovia, saying the performance puts the government on course to meet its revenue targets.

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"As of this morning, we can report that we have raised US$954.7 million in revenue, thanks to the collaboration we continue with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and other entities," Jallah said.

With nearly US$955 million already collected, the LRA Commissioner-General said the government expects to surpass US$1 billion in domestic revenue this month and remains on course toward its US$1.3 billion revenue target for 2026.

He attributed the performance to improved coordination among the LRA, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and other government institutions involved in revenue generation.

The LRA is also rolling out new tax collection mechanisms aimed at improving compliance, reducing revenue leakages and strengthening domestic resource mobilization.

Among the measures are electronic fiscal devices designed to improve tax monitoring, simplify compliance and provide authorities with more accurate information on taxable transactions.

The government views stronger domestic revenue collection as critical to financing development programs and reducing dependence on external assistance.

Speaking at the meeting, Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan said the revenue performance provides grounds for optimism but urged the LRA and other revenue-generating institutions to maintain the momentum.

"The progress recorded so far provides reason for optimism," Ngafuan said, calling for enhanced compliance, improved tax administration and stronger engagement with taxpayers.

"We have to keep the focus because the more we do, the more we are challenged to do because the expectations of our people are high," he said.

Ngafuan said the first-year implementation report of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development shows progress in several sectors, including roads, health, education and agriculture.

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"We have done much, but there is much more we must do and will do," he added.

The Finance Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening domestic resource mobilization as a key component of fiscal sustainability and financing the ARREST Agenda.

The LRA said it will continue working with taxpayers, government institutions and partners to meet the country's revenue targets for 2026.