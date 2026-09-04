Sudan: Education Minister - Technical Arrangements Completed for Announcement of 2026 Secondary School Certificate Results

Minister of National Education, Dr. Al-Tohami Al-Zain Hajar, announced that all technical arrangements for announcing the results of the 2026 Sudan Secondary School Certificate examinations had been completed. He said the results would be announced in the coming days after the completion of some administrative arrangements.

The minister affirmed the ministry's readiness to announce the results, which are eagerly awaited by thousands of students and their families, wishing the students success and good results.

He made the remarks in press statements issued by the Police Press Office following a meeting of the Secondary School Certificate Examination Emergency Committee at the Ministry of Interior.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of National Education and Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General (Police) Babiker Samra Mustafa, and attended by Undersecretary of the Ministry of National Education Dr. Ahmed Khalifa Omar, Director-General of the Police Forces, General (Police) Amir Abdel-Moneim Fadl, and members of the committee from the relevant authorities.

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The minister praised the efforts of male and female teachers in maintaining the stability of the educational process and ensuring the success of the examinations. He also commended the efforts of the Emergency Committee, which continued to meet and monitor examination activities at all stages, from preparations for conducting the examinations at domestic and overseas centers through marking and examination control. He affirmed that the committee had provided vital support to the ministry in completing these tasks.

Dr. Al-Tohami described the Secondary School Certificate examinations as a national endeavour involving various official and community institutions. He expressed his appreciation to all parties that contributed to their success, praising Khartoum State for hosting the examination control and marking operations.

For his part, the Minister of Interior congratulated the authorities on the completion and success of the Secondary School Certificate examinations, describing it as one of the victories of the Battle of Dignity. He commended the efforts of the Emergency Committee and its members, affirming that the committee's meetings, which concluded on Wednesday, marked the end of its work after successfully monitoring and supporting the examination process.