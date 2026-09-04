Sudan: Khartoum Native Administration - Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue Can Heal the Country's Wounds

The Native Administration in Khartoum State affirmed that Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue represents an important avenue for overcoming the crisis facing the country, healing the effects of the war and uniting the national ranks. It expressed its desire to play a greater role in the next phase.

The remarks came during a meeting on Wednesday between members of the Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue Preparatory Committee, Mohamed Jalal Hashem and Othman Mirghani, and a delegation from the Native Administration of Khartoum State at the committee's headquarters, as part of efforts to broaden community participation in the dialogue process.

Coordinator of the Community Track of the Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue, Mohamed Jalal Hashem, stressed the importance of the Native Administration and its role in promoting social peace. He said community entities representing various groups would be an essential part of the dialogue, alongside efforts to restore the social fabric, address the effects of the war and combat hate speech.

For his part, Head of the Native Administration in Khartoum State, Mak Mohamed Ajeeb Al-Hadi, commended the efforts of the Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue Preparatory Committee, affirming that dialogue represents an important avenue for overcoming the crisis and achieving national unity.

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In a press statement, Ajeeb Al-Hadi said Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue being held inside the country is capable, Allah willing, of lifting the current hardship facing Sudan, noting that Sudanese people look forward to dialogue that unites the country, eases the suffering of the people and addresses the enormous pressures created by the crisis.

He added that the dialogue seeks to heal the country's wounds and complete the path of wisdom, stressing that various community entities will play a major role in the next phase. He said the Native Administration looks forward to assuming a greater and more clearly defined role in the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue.

The Head of the Native Administration stressed that the dialogue is a purely national process taking place inside Sudan and among Sudanese, strengthening prospects for uniting the country and harmonizing national positions. He expressed hope that the next steps would accelerate in a manner that helps repair the damage inflicted on the country and address the repercussions of the crisis.

Ajeeb Al-Hadi affirmed that solidarity and cooperation among Sudanese groups represent a fundamental pathway for the country to reach safety, calling for stronger joint action among all community components in the next phase.