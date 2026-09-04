Sudan: Energy Minister - Electricity Sector Achieves Major Milestones Despite Unprecedented Targeting of Infrastructure and Personnel

Minister of Energy, Engineer Motassim Ibrahim Ahmed, affirmed that the electricity sector had been subjected to unprecedented attacks targeting its infrastructure and personnel. He commended the sector's staff for their tremendous efforts and achievements under exceptional circumstances. He made the remarks while addressing the closing session of the workshop on developing a strategic vision for the electricity sector and receiving its recommendations.

The minister said electricity is the backbone of life, reconstruction and development in Sudan, noting that rehabilitation efforts are progressing alongside the return of citizens and in line with actual needs. He said short- and long-term plans are being implemented to provide power for the industrial, agricultural and residential sectors.

For his part, Director-General of the Sudanese Electricity Holding Company, Engineer Abdullah Ahmed Mohamed, said the workshop examined the sector's real challenges with the participation of specialists and experts. He expressed hope that its recommendations would receive the necessary support to develop a roadmap for achieving stable electricity supplies.

The workshop identified several key challenges, including rising operation and maintenance costs, fuel shortages and higher fuel prices, debts and financial obligations, grid instability, weak protection systems, technical faults, and the migration of skilled personnel. It stressed the need to implement reforms to reduce costs, secure financing, explore alternatives to fuel, and strengthen grid stability.