Sudan: Abdullah Khater - Preserving Sudan's Unity and Diversity Among Dialogue Committee's Key Objectives

3 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Abdullah Adam Khater, a member of the Preparatory Committee for the Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue, affirmed that preserving the country's unity and diversity is among the committee's foremost priorities.

Speaking to SUNA, he said that, after obtaining guarantees from the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) regarding dialogue participants, the committee developed a plan built around three main tracks: reaching out to political forces inside and outside Sudan; social, civil and community groups; and regional and international partners and friends in support of the dialogue.

He stressed that the fundamental basis for any dialogue must be Sudanese-led.

Read the original article on SNA.

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