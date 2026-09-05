Uganda: Today in History - Uganda Cranes Return to Afcon After 38-Year Wait

On September 4, 2016, Uganda Cranes ended one of the longest waits in the country's football history, securing qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time since 1978.

Needing a victory against Comoros on the final day of the Group D qualifiers, Uganda took to a packed Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, knowing that three points would secure their place among the best runners-up.

The breakthrough arrived in the 35th minute. Moses Oloya created the opening for Farouk Miya, who fired into the roof of the net past Comoros goalkeeper Ali Ahamada to put the Cranes ahead.

With more than 40,000 fans roaring them on, Uganda held their nerve to protect the 1-0 lead until the final whistle.

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The scenes that followed captured the significance of the moment. Uganda's players fell to their knees in prayer while head coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojević was lifted into the air by his players.

Celebrations spilled beyond Namboole, with supporters across Kampala and the country marking Uganda's return to Africa's biggest football stage after 38 years.

The team that made history featured Denis Onyango in goal, with Nicholas Wadada, Isaac Isinde, Murushid Juuko and Joseph Ochaya in defence. Khalid Aucho, Tonny Mawejje and Moses Oloya formed the midfield, while William Luwagga Kizito, Farouk Miya and captain Geoffrey Massa led the attack.

Uganda went on to face Ghana, Egypt and Mali in Group D at the 2017 AFCON finals in Gabon. Although the Cranes exited at the group stage, Miya scored Uganda's only goal of the tournament in a 1-1 draw against Mali.

The achievement also marked the beginning of a stronger continental run. Denis Onyango was named the 2016 CAF African Player of the Year based in Africa after his performances for Uganda and Mamelodi Sundowns, while Uganda were named CAF National Team of the Year.

The Cranes subsequently qualified for the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, where they reached the Round of 16, making their 2016 return to the continental stage a turning point in Uganda's modern football history.

Uganda is set to co-host AFCON 2027 alongside Kenya and Tanzania.