Uganda: Is Social Media Causing More Harm Than Good for Mental Health?

Every time you open a social media platform like Instagram, X, TikTok, or WhatsApp Status, and scroll, you see a friend, a classmate, or a workmate on a beach in Zanzibar, a holiday in Dubai, sharing wedding photos, or celebrating a new job.

You tap "like." You type "Congratulations!" For many people, that is the end of it. But for some, deep inside, an unexpected negative emotion creeps in. Slowly, they start to feel like everyone else is moving forward while they are standing still.

Comparing ourselves to others is human. We grew up comparing ourselves to classmates and neighbours, but social media stretches that to thousands of chosen lives, from "friends" and strangers we will never meet.

Unfortunately, these platforms rarely show ordinary life. They show only the best moments: success, wealth, travel- never the normal life that most of us live.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Some people simply post to be seen. For others, low self-esteem makes them feel good only when people like their posts, sometimes pushing them to share inappropriate content just to get attention.

To look wealthy online, some people hire cars or go into debt, all for a trip to Dubai or Zanzibar. A person earning far less than a million shillings can look, through a nice photo and caption, like a millionaire, while struggling badly in real life.

Social media shows the selected results, not the process. We see the new car, but not the loan. We see the trip, but not the debt, or the person who paid for it in exchange for something far more costly.

This selective sharing goes beyond money. A graduation photo does not show the sleepless nights or the school fees someone struggled to raise. A couple's perfect photo does not show the argument that ended in tears before the camera came out.

Still, we compare our whole, messy lives to someone else's single moment, then wonder why we feel like we are failing.

Slowly, the question changes. It stops being "What am I capable of?" and becomes "Why am I not where they are?" This is when comparison turns dangerous, quietly hurting us instead of pushing us forward. Left unchecked, it can turn into self-doubt, anxiety, stress, and depression, especially among young people still figuring out life.

But the most harmful comparison is the one nobody sees. You do not tell your friends you feel like you are falling behind, or your family that someone else's success makes you doubt yourself. You simply scroll and quietly compare, in pain.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mental health is now one of Uganda's biggest public health concerns. The 2025 State of Uganda Population Report shows that 24.2% of adults and 22.9% of children live with a mental health condition, such as depression, anxiety, or post-traumatic stress. The Ministry of Health calls it a "silent emergency."

To be fair, social media has made life better in different ways: reconnecting old friends, helping businesses find customers, and giving people access to information, even marriage partners. However, it is quietly costing many people their peace of mind.

These platforms are also in some way addictive, built to keep us watching. Five minutes quietly becomes two hours, and late-night scrolling steals the sleep we need.

One doesn't have to quit social media, but should build healthy digital habits: using technology without letting it decide how we see ourselves. A post is not someone's whole life. A like is not a measure of your worth. And asking for help is not and has never been a weakness.

Used well, social media is powerful, connecting us to markets, knowledge, and community in ways past generations never had. But it should never become the mirror we use to measure our worth. Behind every polished photo is a person carrying the same fears as the rest of us.

So, is social media causing more harm than good for our mental health? It depends on us. The tool itself is neither good nor bad. Instead of asking, "Why am I not where they are?" maybe we should ask, "Am I moving towards what matters to me?"

Life is short, and as Ecclesiastes reminds us, we should treasure the simple joys around us. We don't have to quit social media, but we must make sure it stays part of our life, not the whole of it.

The author is a Public Health Scientist at Blueprint Consortium Africa