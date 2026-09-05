Liberia: Taylor Returns to Court Today

Former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor is expected to appear before the Monrovia City Court on Friday, September 4, for a preliminary examination into criminal charges brought against her by the State, following medical treatment.

The Monrovia City Court postponed the preliminary examination after lawyers representing Howard-Taylor informed the court that she was unwell and needed medical attention.

Stipendiary Magistrate Cllr. L. Ben Barco subsequently rescheduled the hearing for Friday at 10:00 a.m.

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Howard-Taylor's lawyers had initially requested that the proceedings be moved from September 1 to September 2 to allow their client to consult a physician familiar with her medical history.

In a September 1 communication captioned "Request for Continuance," the defense informed Magistrate Barco that the former vice president wanted to participate fully in the preliminary examination but was medically unable to proceed as scheduled.

"Her Excellency, Former Vice President Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor, is presently unwell. At the same time, she has expressed her desire to participate fully in all stages of the preliminary examination," the defense lawyers wrote.

They said Howard-Taylor had requested permission from the Ministry of Justice to be examined by a physician familiar with her medical history and asked the court to grant additional time for her to receive medical attention before returning to court.

Howard-Taylor is charged alongside three foreign nationals -- Teras Zadereiko, also known as Tony; Mihoval Vrovac, also known as Michael; and Nikola Ivanic -- in connection with an ongoing drug-trafficking investigation.

The charges include alleged importation of controlled drugs, unlicensed possession, sale and transportation of controlled substances, criminal conspiracy, facilitation, criminal solicitation, and aiding and abetting.

Friday's preliminary examination is expected to provide prosecutors an opportunity to present the basis of the charges and establish whether there is sufficient probable cause for the case to proceed, while defense lawyers are expected to challenge the State's evidence and allegations.

Howard-Taylor and her co-defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of competent jurisdiction.