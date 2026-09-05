Liberia: Bong Divided Over Taylor's Detention

-- As Ex-VP Remains Behind Bars

The detention of former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has triggered sharply divided reactions in Bong County, where residents and political actors are debating whether the former county senator is being fairly treated or should face the judicial process like any other person accused of a crime.

Howard-Taylor is being held at the Monrovia Central Prison while facing drug-related and other criminal charges brought against her by the Liberian government.

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Her detention comes amid an ongoing investigation into alleged transnational drug trafficking following major cocaine seizures in Liberia, including the seizure of nearly four metric tons of cocaine in Duazon, Margibi County.

The former vice president has denied wrongdoing, while her lawyers have challenged the allegations against her.

But in Bong County, where Howard-Taylor served as senator for 12 years before becoming Liberia's vice president from 2018 to 2024, the case has taken on a deeply political and emotional dimension.

Some residents and political actors have questioned the government's handling of the case and expressed concern about whether the former vice president is being treated fairly.

Others maintain that Howard-Taylor's political status should not prevent authorities from investigating allegations against her, arguing that the courts should ultimately determine whether the government has sufficient evidence to sustain its case.

The competing views have placed one of Bong County's most prominent political figures at the center of an increasingly contentious national debate over justice, politics and the rule of law.

Former President George M. Weah, under whose administration Howard-Taylor served as vice president, has strongly criticized the government's handling of the case.

Weah has accused the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of "tampering with justice" and described the charges against Howard-Taylor as "bogus and unacceptable."

He has also announced plans to visit his former vice president at the Monrovia Central Prison.

Howard-Taylor's defense team has rejected the allegations against her and questioned the basis of the prosecution, while the government maintains that the investigation is based on evidence and that no individual, regardless of political status or influence, is above the law.

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The disagreement surrounding the case has now moved beyond the courtroom and into communities across Bong County, where residents continue to debate the detention of a politician who has played a dominant role in the county's politics for years.

For her supporters, questions remain over the strength of the government's case and whether political considerations are influencing the proceedings.

Others argue that such questions should be determined through the judicial process rather than political affiliations or public sentiment.

The competing reactions also underscore the challenge facing Liberia's justice system as it handles a high-profile case involving a former vice president and influential opposition politician.

The case is being closely watched for how prosecutors present their evidence and how the courts address challenges raised by Howard-Taylor's defense team.

Her preliminary examination before the Monrovia City Court is expected to provide prosecutors an opportunity to establish whether there is sufficient probable cause for the case to proceed, while her lawyers are expected to challenge the State's allegations and evidence.

For Bong County, the proceedings are particularly significant because of Howard-Taylor's longstanding political relationship with the county and the support she continues to command among sections of its population.

But regardless of the competing political views surrounding the case, the question of criminal responsibility ultimately rests with the courts.

Howard-Taylor remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of competent jurisdiction.