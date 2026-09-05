Liberia: U.S.$500k Facelift for Centennial Pavilion

The General Services Agency (GSA) says the Government of Liberia is undertaking a comprehensive renovation of the historic Centennial Pavilion on Broad Street in Monrovia at an estimated cost of US$500,000.

GSA Executive Director Galakpai W. Kortimai disclosed Thursday during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing in Monrovia that the project is intended to address longstanding structural and maintenance problems at the facility.

Kortimai said the Centennial Pavilion has not undergone a comprehensive renovation for decades, with previous interventions largely limited to partial repairs ahead of Independence Day celebrations and other major national events.

According to him, the repeated reliance on temporary repairs has contributed to deterioration of the facility, making a complete rehabilitation necessary.

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He said work on the building includes replacement of the entire roof, rehabilitation of electrical and plumbing systems, upgrading of bathrooms, painting and replacement of damaged structural components.

Kortimai reported that roofing works have been completed, while plumbing is about 50 percent complete and electrical works have reached approximately 60 percent.

Painting and related finishing works are also about 50 percent complete, he said.

The GSA Executive Director said the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) is assisting with electrical works at the facility, while other technicians are handling various components of the rehabilitation.

He said the bathrooms are being completely upgraded after sustained water leakage and deterioration caused damage.

According to Kortimai, the rehabilitation extends beyond the main structure to the presidential suite, gates, fencing and other facilities within the compound.

He also reported that about 70 percent of what he described as military-related work at the facility has been completed, with the remaining 30 percent expected to be addressed before the project's completion.

Kortimai said the rehabilitation has uncovered additional structural problems, particularly damage associated with the previous ceiling and persistent water leakage.

He explained that some materials previously installed in the building had deteriorated due to repeated exposure to water and are being replaced as part of the current project.

The GSA chief said the government intends to transform the Centennial Pavilion into a modern facility capable of hosting major national ceremonies and other official functions.

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He said the facility will be dedicated following completion of the rehabilitation works.

Kortimai also disclosed that the GSA plans to extend its rehabilitation program to other government-owned properties, with police barracks among public facilities being considered for renovation.

The Centennial Pavilion is one of Liberia's historic public facilities and has, for decades, served as a venue for presidential inaugurations, state ceremonies, and other major national events.