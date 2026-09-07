Sudanese Refugees in Wedweil Camp Take Part in Transitional Justice and Peacebuilding Workshops

blog

Sudanese refugees and civil society representatives in Wedweil Refugee Camp, South Sudan, recently took part in two separate one-day training workshops. Most participants came from Darfur and South Kordofan, two regions heavily affected by the ongoing war in Sudan.

Workshop on Transitional Justice

The first workshop focused on transitional justice and brought together 25 participants. Sessions covered key concepts of transitional justice and its role in addressing the impacts of conflict and human rights violations. In addition, discussions centered on promoting accountability and supporting the rights of victims and conflict-affected communities.

Workshop on Peacebuilding

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The second workshop focused on peacebuilding and brought together 20 participants from refugee communities and civil society organizations. Here, participants explored the role of local communities and civil society in promoting peaceful coexistence and preventing conflict. They also discussed how these actors can contribute to peacebuilding amid the challenges caused by war and displacement.

Building Knowledge for the Road Ahead

Overall, these workshops reflect a broader effort to strengthen the knowledge and capacities of Sudanese refugees and civil society organizations in Wedweil Camp. By building this foundation, participants are better equipped for meaningful involvement in justice and peace processes. As a result, this work contributes to a more peaceful and just future for communities affected by the conflict.