Algerian Football Chiefs Name Hemdani to Replace Petkovic As Head Coach

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) confirmed on Sunday the appointment of the former Marseille and Glasgow Rangers midfielder Brahim Hemdani as head coach.

The 48-year-old takes over from Vladimir Petkovic who led the side to the last eight at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup where they lost in the last-32 to Switzerland.

Former Algeria interntional defender Antha Yahia will be his assistant while Nacer Daineche and Nasredine Berarma join them as fitness coach and goalkeeping coach respectively.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The FAF wishes him [Hemdani] and his staff every success and assures them of its full support in carrying out their mission," said the FAF.

Hemdani, who was born in Colombes just outside Paris, started his playing career at his hometown club in 1995 before moving to AS Cannes in 1997.

A transfer to Strasbourg followed and after three years in south-eastern France he joined Marseille in 2000 where he stayed for five seasons.

During his five years at Rangers in the Scottish first division, he was part of the squad that won the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup in 2008.

The squad added to those successes with the top flight title and the Scottish Cup in 2009.

Messi equals World Cup scoring record as Argentina beat Algeria

Following his retirement in 2010, Hemdani gained his coaching experience in the lower tiers of French football before taking over at the fourth division outfit Marignane and leading the squad to promotion.

Appointed coach of the Algeria under-20 team in July, he guided the side to the gold medal in the eight-team football competition at the Mediterranean Games in Taranto in Italy.

2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign

His first game in charge of the senior side will come against Zambia on 25 September at the Stade Hocine Aït Ahmed in Tizi Ouzou in the first match of the qualifying tournament for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Four days later Algeria face Burundi in Bujumbura. Their Group I campaign will also include two games against Togo.

The top two from the pool will advance to the Cup of Nations which is scheduled to take place in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania between 19 June and 17 July 2027.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Algeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Queiroz to steer Ghana

On Thursday, the Ghana Football Association said Carlos Queiroz will continue as head coach of the national team despite initially stepping down following Ghana's exit in the last-32 to Colombia at the 2026 World Cup.

Queiroz, 73, said he did not want to continue but the GFA said the Portuguese would return.

"Following discussions with the GFA and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, it was agreed that Carlos Queiroz would embark on a new coaching mandate, commencing with the upcoming international window," the GFA said in a statement.

Ghana kick off their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with games against Cote d'Ivoire and Gambia. They will also face Somalia.

Last week, South Africa's football chiefs appointed Pitso Mosimane to steer the team through the Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Mosimane will take charge for a third time. He led the team for seven games in 2007 and was in control just after the 2010 World Cup.

He replaces Hugo Broos who stepped down after leading the side for the first time to the knockout stages at a World Cup.

"I have been given the privilege of leading our national team again," the 62-year-old said. "I take this responsibility knowing that I still have something to give in football, especially in my country.

"I know this is simply not a coaching job; it is bigger than Pitso Mosimane. I understand the weight of this role, the expectations that come with it, and what this team means to South Africa.

South Africa start their Group D qualifying campaign against Guinea before facing Eritrea.