Sudan: Int'l Coalition Condemns Attack On WFP Aid Convoy in Kordofan, Sudan

Brussels / London / Amsterdam / Dilling — The missions of the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Sweden, Ireland, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Norway and the European Union, as members of the Coalition for Atrocity Prevention and Justice in Sudan, have issued a joint statement to condemn an attack on a World Food Programme (WFP) humanitarian convoy carrying life-saving assistance in Dilling, South Kordofan on 30 August, which resulted in injuries to civilian drivers and damage to humanitarian supplies.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, the attack on 30 August injured civilian drivers and damaged life-saving humanitarian supplies. The aerial attack on two trucks carrying food aid occurred outside Dilling on 30 August, while carrying WFP assistance to Kadugli. WFP: "More than 50 tonnes of food were destroyed, including cereals, yellow split peas, vegetable oil, and salt. The supplies were enough to provide life-saving assistance to 5,800 people for a month."

The agency says it has recorded eight aerial attacks since the beginning of the year that have damaged its premises and disrupted operations.

The statement by the coalition says attacks targeting humanitarian personnel and activities violate international humanitarian law. The convoy's trucks were clearly marked with World Food Programme emblems, and all required notifications of its movement had been made to the parties to the conflict, it adds.

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The attack is "yet another example of the growing devastation caused by drone warfare on civilians and civilian objects", the statement says, pointing to the destruction of markets, health facilities, displacement camps, and other locations critical to civilian survival.

The coalition renews its call on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and humanitarian workers, and to ensure the safe, rapid, and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief.

It also calls on those enabling such violations through arms transfers, including drones, to recognise the consequences of their actions for Sudanese civilians.

A credible investigation into the attack, including clear accountability measures where appropriate, must be carried out to prevent a recurrence, the statement says.

Repeated strikes on humanitarian convoys and the continued obstruction of humanitarian operations will only deepen the suffering of millions of Sudanese civilians, the coalition warns.

It says such actions prevent civilians from accessing life-saving aid, directly contribute to civilian harm, and violate international humanitarian law and the legitimate expectations of the Sudanese people.