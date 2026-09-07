Mozambique: Military Personnel Encouraged to Take Action Following Terrorist Attack in Niassa Reserve

Maputo — The Secretary of State for the northern province of Niassa, Silva Livone, has encouraged the Mozambican Defense and Security Forces (FDS) to step up their operations in order to ensure the safety of the local population, following an attack that forced about 15 employees from Mozambique Wild Adventures (MWA) tourist camps to flee.

The attack is believed to be the work of the same Islamist terrorists who have been operating in several of the districts of Cabo Delgado.

During the attack, the terrorists burned down all the lodge's facilities and stole 15 vehicles from the Marangira hunting concession. The Marangira hunting concession is located north of Marrupa district, in the southern boundary of the Niassa Special Reserve, the country's largest reserve.

The terrorists also burned down the local health center, the police station, and took hostage some people.

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The Secretary of State also called on the public to remain vigilant and report the movements of suspicious individuals. His working visit served to assess the damage caused by the attack firsthand and to check on the condition of the communities and the status of affected essential services.

This is the second known major terrorist attack against Niassa Province. In 2025 June, the terrorists destroyed destroyed the facilities of the Kambako hunting ground, one of the hunting areas in the Niassa Special Reserve, not far from the Cabo Delgado's districts of Meluco, Montepuez and Mueda. During the invasion, the terrorists also took an unspecified number of people hostage.