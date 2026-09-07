Nigeria: Adamawa - APC, ADC Trade Words Over Sani Musa's Defection

The Adamawa State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the exit of former Director General for Senator Aisha Binani's 2023 governorship campaign council, Mohammed Musa Sani from APC to the African Democratic Congress, ADC as none issue because he has no political relevance.

This is as the African Democratic Congress, ADC has described the move as a welcome development.

But, State Secretary of the APC, Victor Dogo gave the position of the party in a telephone interview with Daily Trust in Yola on Sunday.

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Dogo emphasized that the ruling APC is intact and focused, ready to kickstart its political activities for the 2027 general elections, insisting that people like Sani are nothing more than political liability because they are not popular even in their home base. "Honestly Sani's dumping of the APC to his new ADC party has no impact as he lacks political relevance in the present political landscape in the state. So, we wish him all the best". Dogo stressed.

However, on its part, the State ADC Governorship Campaign Council, said the party has received Sani's resignation from APC to ADC with great excitement, hope and enthusiasm.

The Director General for the campaign council, Macaulay Hunohashi said Sani's decision to leave the APC after careful consideration and to identify with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is a significant development.

Hunohashi noted that his coming to ADC remains a welcome addition to the growing movement for political renewal and purposeful leadership in Adamawa State as one-time Director General of the Binani Campaign Council in Adamawa State.

"His decision to join the ADC further demonstrates the growing confidence Nigerians and Adamawa citizens are placing in our party as a credible platform for genuine political participation, unity and positive change.