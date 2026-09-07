Angola: Social Affairs Minister Delivers 89 Tonnes of Aid to Vulnerable Families

Sumbe — Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Promotion of Women Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto on Wednesday delivered 89 tonnes of assorted goods to the Government of Cuanza-Sul Province to support vulnerable families.

The assistance, intended for families living in vulnerable conditions and those affected by natural disasters, includes rice, salt, pasta, soap, vegetable oil, canned meat, kitchen utensils, wheelchairs, crutches and other essential items.

Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto said the goods were intended to help address the onset of the rainy season, which has caused various situations requiring the creation of emergency reserves to provide timely assistance to affected populations.

She stressed the need to build stocks to support people living in vulnerable conditions.

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The minister explained that the distribution of the goods also takes into account social vulnerability data available for the province, provided by the Ministry of Planning and the National Statistics Institute (INE) following the General Population and Housing Census.

According to the minister, the data are being used in the implementation of the Single Social Registry, which will provide more accurate information on people living in poverty, their locations and different forms of vulnerability, while also contributing to better planning of social interventions.

As part of her working visit to Cuanza-Sul, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto said training had been provided to teams involved in the registration process, which is progressing satisfactorily across the province.

The minister visited several locations where registration activities are under way and met municipal administrators from Cuanza-Sul Province to discuss issues related to the management system of the Integrated Local Development and Poverty Reduction Programme.

Meanwhile, Cuanza-Sul Governor Eugénio César Laborinho thanked the Ministry of Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women for the support, stating that the goods would help improve the living conditions of families affected by natural disasters and emergencies.

He said Minister Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto had travelled to Cuanza-Sul Province for the pilot launch of the Single Social Registry and had taken the opportunity to deliver assistance to vulnerable communities.

"Although she said it was not much, we are grateful for the gesture," he said.

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He added that local authorities would develop a plan to address the most urgent needs while hoping that support could be strengthened in the future.

The governor highlighted that Cuanza-Sul, particularly the city of Sumbe, frequently faces challenges during the rainy season, making it necessary to reinforce prevention and preparedness measures to respond to emergencies. CIJ/FF/ALH/DOJ