Nigeria: Banditry Allegations - Senator Buba Defends Himself As Christian Elders Seek Probe

BY KHALID IDRIS DOYA and NONYE EKWENUGO

The Senator representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, Shehu Buba Umar, has said he has commenced legal action against one Hassan Saleh Hussein over alleged defamation and insults made against him through electronic communication.

The senator, who was the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Livestock and Animal Husbandry, was responding to recent allegations linking him with banditry and alleged dealings with bandit kingpins.

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Meanwhile, the Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) has called for a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into allegations linking Senator Shehu Buba, representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, to banditry.

The group, in a statement signed by its chairman, Elder Sunday Oibe, described the allegations as too serious to be ignored, dismissed, or buried under political, ethnic, or religious sentiments.

Buba, in a personal statement yesterday, said he had submitted a formal criminal complaint to the Public Prosecutor at the Tribunal of First Instance in Niamey, the Republic of Niger, through a legal practitioner in the country, seeking the prosecution of Hussein.

He described the allegations and videos recently circulated on social media as fabricated, insisting that the claims should be subjected to proper investigation and evidentiary standards.

According to him, the latest controversy began in August 2026 when a content creator known as "D English Alhaji" circulated videos alleging that bandit kingpins had visited his residence.

He said a subsequent fact-check established that the viral material consisted of two unrelated video clips: footage of Kaduna-based Hajj returnees who visited his residence in 2023, and another clip showing different individuals displaying passports.

"The individuals in the first video spoke Fulfulde; those in the second spoke English. The claim that these clips constitute evidence of bandits visiting my residence is false," he said.

Buba added that the content creator subsequently interviewed Hassan Husseini, who made further allegations against him, stressing that such claims should not be accepted merely because they appeared in a viral video.

"/"For much of my public life, I have resisted the temptation to respond to every allegation, criticism or provocation directed at me. Citizens have a legitimate right to scrutinise those entrusted with public responsibility, and public officials must be prepared to account for their conduct," he said.

The Senator said his previous responsibility as chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence required him to exercise restraint because national security operations often involved sensitive information that could not be publicly disclosed without endangering sources, individuals or communities.

He said it was for that reason that he initially declined to respond to the videos purporting to show high-profile bandit kingpins visiting his residence.

"However, the persistent recycling of these materials, accompanied by increasingly serious allegations, makes it necessary to place the facts before Nigerians," he stated.

Buba traced the controversy to 15 September 2024, when Umar Shayi allegedly led a militia group said to be hunters working for the Bauchi State Agency for Vigilante and Youth Empowerment.

Banditry Allegations: NOSCEF Demands Probe Of Bauchi Senator

However, the Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) urged President Bola Tinubu, the leadership of the National Assembly, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to immediately initiate an investigation to establish the veracity or otherwise of the allegations.

"This is not a matter that should be handled with political convenience or treated as an issue affecting one individual. It concerns the national security of Nigeria, and nothing must be covered up," the group said.

The elders stressed that Nigerians had a right to know the outcome of any investigation, insisting that national security should take precedence over political, ethnic and religious considerations.

"Nigeria is bigger than any individual, political party, office holder, or institution. Nigerians, therefore, deserve to know the truth," NOSCEF said.

The forum also called on Senator Shehu Buba to step aside from his legislative responsibilities pending the conclusion of the investigation.

It said the move would demonstrate accountability and allow the relevant security agencies to conduct their duties without interference or the perception of political influence.

"In the interest of transparency and to protect the integrity of the National Assembly, NOSCEF calls on Senator Shehu Buba to step aside from his legislative responsibilities pending the conclusion of the investigation".

NOSCEF, however, said the senator should be given an opportunity to clear his name if the allegations were found to be baseless.

"If the allegations are found to be baseless, the Senator will have every opportunity to clear his name and reclaim his standing," the group said.

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"But if there is evidence to substantiate them, the law must take its full course, irrespective of the Senator's position, political affiliation, ethnicity, religion, or connections."

The forum also criticised what it described as attempts to introduce religious and ethnic sentiments into the matter, insisting that the allegations should be treated strictly as an issue of national security and the rule of law.

"We are particularly concerned by attempts to introduce religious and ethnic sentiments into an issue that should be treated strictly as a matter of national security and the rule of law," NOSCEF said.

The group further challenged President Tinubu to demonstrate the political will to ensure that any attempt to frustrate a credible investigation was resisted.

"We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to demonstrate the political will, courage and capacity required to ensure that every attempt to obstruct a credible investigation is firmly resisted," it said.

NOSCEF added that anyone found to have deliberately obstructed efforts to investigate the allegations should also be investigated in accordance with the law, regardless of status.