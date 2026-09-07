Sudan Prime Minister Says Leadership Will Not Compromise National Sovereignty

7 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris affirmed that the country's leadership would not compromise national sovereignty or sovereign decision-making, stressing Sudan's outright rejection of all forms of foreign interference.

He made the remarks during a meeting in Khartoum on Sunday with the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Sudan, Pekka Haavisto, and his accompanying delegation.

Idris provided a comprehensive briefing on the situation in the country, expressing appreciation for the role played by the United Nations. He noted that Sudan is an active member of the organization and affirmed its readiness to exchange views and ideas that could make positive contributions to the peace and development process.

For his part, Haavisto expressed his great pleasure at meeting with the prime minister on the occasion of his return to Khartoum. He said the two sides had agreed on the importance of working together through close coordination toward a sustainable and peaceful solution for the country.

Haavisto also expressed his deep appreciation for the prime minister's support for UN efforts and his desire to continue close cooperation in support of peace and stability and a better future for the Sudanese people.

Read the original article on SNA.

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