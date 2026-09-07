South Africa: Severe Storms Batter Gauteng, North West and Northern Cape - Roads Closed, Homes Damaged

South African Weather Services says severe thunderstorm warnings are in place for the next two days in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West and the eastern parts of Northern Cape.

Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rain, strong winds and falling temperatures to parts of Gauteng, Free State and North West on Friday, 4 September, with weather-related hazards continuing into the weekend.

The storms caused road closures in Johannesburg and damaged homes and infrastructure in parts of North West and Northern Cape.

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Storms and heavy rain continued into Saturday evening across the central and northeastern parts of the country, with Orange Level 5 and Yellow Level 4 warnings in place for affected areas.

Warnings remained in place on Sunday morning, including a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms over the country's eastern areas and an Orange Level 6 warning for the extreme northeastern parts of the country. Conditions are expected to improve on Monday.

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