THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has urged government to focus on restoring the country's broken economy first before chasing away jobless vendors from the streets.

The backlash comes in the wake of a strict ultimatum issued by Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe giving illegal street vendors and informal traders until Wednesday, 9 September 2026, to vacate all undesignated trading sites. Thereafter, law enforcement and municipal police will dismantle and demolish all irregular stalls, structures and informal vending sites.

The directive initially focused on the Harare Central Business District (CBD) and the broader Harare Metropolitan Province before expanding into a nationwide crackdown.

In a statement, the ZCTU secretary general, Tirivanhu Marimo criticised Garwe's for blaming vendors for compromised urban sanitation, blocked public pathways and disrupted law-biding formal businesses.

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He urged the government to be honest enough and take responsibility for the shambolic economy which has left thousands of degree holders with no choice except to roam the streets.

"We reiterate that people who are into street vending are not into it for their liking but are being forced due to the unemployment levels largely blamed on bad economic policies. Instead of harassing vendors, the government must first of all restore economic growth and create the promised millions of jobs and by doing so, all vendors will vanish overnight.

"Without that the government and councils must accept the fact that the informal economy, is here to stay and that it has become the biggest employer in the country and therefore it needs to be carefully treated," he said.

The ZCTU leader said the heavy-handed and knee-jerk directive by Garwe, is completely insensitive to those who survive on street vending considering that the economy has thrown thousands of people into the streets because of its failure to create employment.

He underscored that it is also preposterous for the government to issue an ultimatum and directive without giving an alternative or permanent solution to the widespread issue of vending through the respective local authorities.

"What is also sad is that ruling party and opposition politicians over the years have been taking advantage of unemployment and poverty to lure desperate Zimbabweans into vending as a vote buying gimmick.

"During election seasons, these hypocrites have been encouraging people to go into 'self-help' projects, particularly vending, only declare them an eyesore once elections are over," he said.

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Marimo blamed the current government's anti-pro-poor stance and neo-liberal extremistic approach for contributing to the current mayhem.