Zimbabwe: New CEO to Take Charge At ZB Bank Effective October 1

ZB Financial Holdings has announced the appointment of Arthur Matsaudza as Chief Executive Officer of ZB Bank, effective October 1, 2026.

Matsaudza is an accomplished executive with over 17 years of leadership experience in banking, fintech, and telecommunications across multiple African markets. His appointment aligns with ZB Bank's strategic ambition to accelerate its digital transformation and expand its footprint in fintech and innovative financial services beyond traditional banking.

Prior to joining ZB Bank, Matsaudza was the founding Managing Director of O'mari, Old Mutual's standalone fintech venture. Under his leadership, O'mari evolved from a concept into a robust multi-market ecosystem delivering digital wallets, mobile money, insurtech, and lending solutions. He also served as Group Executive for Digital and Data at Old Mutual, overseeing digital transformation initiatives across the group's African operations.

Matsaudza's prior tenure at Steward Bank included key roles such as Head of Digital Banking and Chief Technology Officer. There, he spearheaded the bank's transition from legacy IT infrastructure to agile digital platforms, incorporating advanced technologies including robotic process automation and AI-driven customer service.

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His telecommunications experience further complements his expertise in integrating mobile network operations with financial services to drive scalable growth.

Academically, Matsaudza holds an MBA from the University of Gloucestershire, UK, and a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Computer Science from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

The Board expressed confidence that Matsaudza's extensive experience at the intersection of banking, technology, and telecommunications will strengthen ZB Bank's competitive position and drive its agenda for digital innovation and customer-centric financial solutions.

This leadership transition marks a significant milestone for ZB Bank as it positions itself for sustainable growth in the evolving African financial services landscape.