FCB Nyasa Big Bullets star Ephraim Kondowe produced a scintillating hat-trick on Saturday in the club's 5-0 demolition of Silver Strikers, propelling his season tally to nine goals and firing him to the top of the FDH Bank Premiership's goalscoring charts.

A lightning start

Kondowe wasted no time announcing his intentions, netting a stunning opener barely a minute into the match to put Bullets ahead inside the opening exchanges - a strike described as a genuine cracker by those watching on.

He went on to add two further goals as Bullets ran riot against a hapless Silver Strikers side, rounding off a man-of-the-match performance that underlined his growing reputation as one of the league's most dangerous forwards this season.

Building a reputation at the top level

Kondowe has established himself as a key figure for the People's Team since establishing himself in Bullets' first team, and his current form has seen him emerge as the club's chief attacking threat this campaign.

With nine league goals to his name, he now sits clear at the top of the FDH Bank Premiership's individual scoring charts, ahead of a chasing pack of the division's more established marksmen.