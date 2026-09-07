Malawi: Prophet Bushiri Pays Tribute to Ngoni Roots At Umhlanga - 'Proud to Be Malawian'

'Major 1' pays tribute to his roots, urging Malawians to preserve culture 'guided by righteousness, wisdom and the fear of God'

Famous preacher Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary put on a striking display of traditional Ngoni attire this week as they attended Umhlangano, a cultural gathering held in his home district of Ntcheu, celebrating Ngoni heritage, culture and identity.

Photographs from the event show the couple dressed in elaborate traditional regalia - Bushiri sporting a leopard-print and cowhide outfit alongside a distinctive headpiece, while his wife wore an ornate beaded and feathered ensemble complete with layered necklaces and a leather skirt, as they mingled with fellow attendees dressed in similar ceremonial dress.

'Inspired' by traditional leader's message

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In a statement shared following the event, Bushiri said he and his wife had been honoured to attend the gathering, describing it as a celebration of heritage, culture and identity in his home area.

He said he was particularly moved by remarks from Inkosi ya Makhosi Gomani V, the paramount Ngoni chief, who spoke about God and urged his kingdom to uphold strong moral values.

"As a prophet of God, I believe our heritage is most powerful when it is guided by righteousness, wisdom, and the fear of God," Bushiri said.

Calls to preserve culture 'with dignity and purpose'

The prophet used his statement to call for the preservation of positive cultural values, urging Malawians to honour those who came before them and raise a new generation capable of carrying the Ngoni heritage forward.

"We must preserve what is good in our culture, honour those who came before us, and raise a generation that will carry our heritage with dignity and purpose," he said.

'Proud to be Malawian'

Bushiri, who has built a vast following and business empire across southern Africa, struck a patriotic tone in his remarks, declaring his pride in his roots and his nationality.

"I am proud of my roots, proud of my people, and proud to be Malawian," he said, adding a prayer for the country's traditional leaders and communities. "May God continue to give wisdom to our traditional leaders and bless our communities and our beautiful nation of Malawi."

He closed his statement with a nod to Ngoni tradition and language, invoking a well-known Ngoni phrase.

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"Let me end it with our language... Siyahamba, siyahamba... kodwa asikhohlwa ukuthi singobani! Wawa Angoni, Wawa!" he wrote - roughly translating to a declaration that though the Ngoni people continue to journey forward, they never forget who they are.