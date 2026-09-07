South Africa: Eight in Court Over R10m Electricity Fraud - South African News Briefs - September 7, 2026

Eight in Court Over R10 Million Electricity Fraud

Eight people, including 25-year-old service provider Janitha Van Reenen, are set to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court over an alleged electricity theft scheme at Emfuleni Local Municipality, reports EWN. Police allege the suspects instructed residents to pay money into private accounts to have their electricity restored. The State said the alleged scheme cost Emfuleni close to R10 million in lost revenue. The suspects face charges including theft, damage to and theft of critical infrastructure, and money laundering, relating to the alleged illegal electricity connections. In a separate case, a 40-year-old supplier, Mpho Malema, is set to appear over allegations linked to a R16 million fleet tender in which Emfuleni allegedly paid for 18 vehicles but received only seven.

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Inquest Into Anele Tembe's Death Set to Begin in Cape Town



An inquest into the death of 22-year-old Anele Tembe is set to begin in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, reports SABC News. Tembe, who was engaged to rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, died after falling from the tenth floor of a Cape Town hotel in April 2021. The five-day inquiry is set to examine the circumstances surrounding her death after an earlier investigation failed to produce sufficient evidence to prosecute anyone. Her family has also disputed allegations that she had suicidal tendencies.

Jub Jub to Appear in Court Over Firearm Discharge Charges

Media personality Molemo Maarohanye, popularly known as Jub Jub, is set to appear at the Germiston Magistrates Court on charges relating to the alleged discharge of a firearm during a confrontation with an e-hailing driver in Edenvale, reports EWN. The court will also deal with a warrant of arrest issued after he failed to appear at his previous court date because of ill health. Maarohanye remains out on R5,000 bail. A pellet gun was reportedly seized from his home during the investigation.

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