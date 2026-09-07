AS schools re-open in less than 24 hours on September 8, 2026, dozens of school children and teachers in Nyaminyami, Kariba rural, are stranded.

The crisis follows the sinking of government-owned Mbuya Nehanda ferry on Lake Kariba last month, cutting off the cheapest route from Kariba urban to rural communities such as Mola and Chalala.

With no connecting ferry, families now face a $30+ detour via the Karoi-Siakobvu-Mola road. Most of the affected pupils and teachers had crossed to Mola for holidays and cannot afford the road alternative.

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"This is what happens when rural areas are forgotten," said a parent.

"We live next to the biggest lake in the world by volume, yet we cannot even get our children to school safely."

Most of the 97 victims who perished in the ferry accident were children, according to the Local Government ministry.

Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) Proportional Representation Member of Parliament for Mashonaland West Province, Mutsa Murombedzi, this Sunday called on government to urgently provide a shuttle bus for returning learners and teachers, and to fix the Karoi-Binga road so more transport operators can ply the route safely.

According to reports, government recently turned down a proposal by a private Kariba operator to provide the much-needed service, saying the vessels did not meet required safety standards.

This past weekend, Saturday, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba posting as @Jamwanda said President Emmerson Mnangagwa had ordered government to source boats and ferries for inland waterways, "principally Kariba which recently saw a maritime tragedy."

"On the instruction of His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, government is in the market for boats and ferries to service our inland waterways, principally Kariba which recently saw a maritime tragedy."Charamba said a two-stage probe led by the chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya is underway to deliver immediate relief and a long-term solution, with emphasis on "safety, cargo and passenger services."The two-stage probe looks at providing immediate relief and long-term solutions to maritime transport in the country."

Hours later, Presidential advisor Paul Tungwarara posted from Dubai on his X handle that he had met Vikas Goel, a billionaire ship and yacht manufacturer.

Tungwarara said he first engaged Goel in 2017 to bring investment and expertise to Zimbabwe.

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"Unlocking strategic international partnerships like this is key to opening new economic horizons for our nation. Watch this space!" he said.

The development signals government wants compliant vessels immediately, while building local capacity to service lakes and dams long-term.

It is not clear how soon the government will provide this much needed service for the affected school children, teachers and other people residing in this area.